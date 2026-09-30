Free Agent Outfielders the Angels Outfielders the Angels Should Pursue

John Mozeliak stated on Monday that superstar Mike Trout is ready to follow his mentor Torii Hunter's example and move out of center field so the team can improve defensively. With the Angels greatest player targeting left field for 2027, that leaves the team with room to improve in center and right fields.

Jose Siri and Wade Meckler both have plus speed and extensive experience in center field. Meckler also rated very highly in right field and is the team's most obvious leadoff hitter. Meckler should be on the field most nights in one of two capacities and Siri is an inexpensive fourth outfielder who provides depth at all three outfield positions.

But that group is lacking in depth and needs to be supplemented with outside talent. Whether the Angels look to build a winner in 2027, simply continue the rebuild, or something in between here are options they should pursue.

Seiya Suzuki: The High-Impact Star





Over the last two months of the 2026 campaign the Angels rotation was among the best in all of baseball. The offense, however, was hit or miss with way too much miss. Slotting Suzuki's powerful bat into the Angels lineup would be a major coup for the 2027 Angels.

Suzuki's career slash line of .269/.351/.472 comes with legitimate 30 home run power and would slide right into the middle of the Angels batting order. His walk rate and overall offensive value are both in the top 10% of MLB and both his range and arm strength are rated well above average.

There is some concern that he will begin to decline at age 32 but swapping Josh Lowe out for Seiya Suzuki would dramatically change the Angels on both sides of the ball. An outfield of Trout, Meckler, Suzuki from left to right should be dramatically better defensively than the 2026 verson and improve the Angels offense.

A top six of Meckler, Trout, Schanuel, Suzuki, Neto, Ballesteros is a nice mix of lefties and righties and has the look of a competitive team.

Tyrone Taylor: The Southern California Native & Utility Weapon





Sep 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Tyrone Taylor (55) makes a catch on Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin (not pictured) during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels outfield last season was atrocious in many ways. Defensively, the team allowed far too many balls to fall in for hits. Offensively, players like Lowe killed the team both on the grass and at the plate. So adding a steady veteran who can cover all three fields with league average offensive production would be a solid step for a team hoping to take a step forward.

Tyrone Taylor played high school baseball at nearby Torrance High School where he earned his reputation for the elite speed he carries today. He is coming off a monster 128 OPS+ season and is a streaky hitter but he carries a career OPS+ of 99 and wRC+ of 98, meaning he is the definition of league average offensively.

Preventing runs from being scored is as important as scoring runs. Any pairing of Taylor, Meckler, and Siri on the grass would give the Angels a dynamic defensive unit that the pitching staff would love. By keeping runs off the board, it takes some pressure off of the Angels offense.

Known as a great locker room presence, Taylor would not be a splash signing but his defense is outstanding and he crushes left handed pitching, making him a perfect complement to Meckler.

Ramón Laureano: The High-Upside Bounceback





May 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Ramon Laureano (5) hits a one run home run during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Angels are looking to buy low on a free agent who could be the surprise bounce back player in the class, Ramon Laureano is it. Like the two mentioned above Laureano is also 32 years old and has a track record of success but unlike the other two he is coming off the worst season in his career.

From 2023 through 2025 the right handed outfielder slashed .251/.321/.446 and averaged 14.7 home runs and 20 doubles a year. That production was good for an OPS+ of 113 and when paired with solid defense led to an average of 2.2 bWAR per season.

Everything went wrong for Ramon in San Diego this season. By trying to play through a hip injury he struggled to a .203/.286/.374 showing in 53 games before undergoing season ending surgery at the end of June.

If Laureano is healthy, he is a good bet to get back to his former self. However, this is the essentially the same injury and surgery that Anthony Rendon endured in 2021 that essentially derailed his career.

Being associated with Anthony Rendon is not a good thing in Anaheim, but new owner Stan Kroenke will likely hire a solid medical team and if the doctors think Ramon will be able to play, he is a great lottery ticket.