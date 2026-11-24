The free agent market for starting pitching exploded in the last 24 hours, taking all of the best available names off the board. And that market shift has put the Angels squarely in the drivers seat in this year's trade market.



In a frantic Tuesday morning rush ahead of Major League Baseball's looming December 1 Collective Bargaining Agreement expiration, three of the top remaining arms on the open market came off the board within hours of each other. Right hander Freddy Peralta agreed to a five year, $125 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles, left hander Trevor Rogers finalized a five year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, and Japanese ERA leader Kaima Taira landed a five year, $80 million pact with the Toronto Blue Jays.





Combined with Tarik Skubal’s record-shattering nine year, $450 million agreement with the New York Mets earlier this week, the top tier of free-agent starting pitching has been completely wiped out



For pitching desperate contenders left empty handed, the open market is suddenly bare—turning Angels left hander Reid Detmers into the most coveted arm potentially available via trade.





A Sellers’ Market Reaches Fever Pitch

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams across the league have been operating with NBA-style urgency to lock in roster upgrades before a potential work stoppage freezes transactions next week. That desperation has inflated prices across the board, leaving clubs that missed out on Skubal, Peralta, Rogers, and Taira with few appealing alternatives in free agency.

Rather than overpaying for aging mid rotation fillers or injury prone reclamation projects on the open market, contending front offices must pivot to the trade block. That puts Anaheim in an enviable position.



With the Angels navigating an interim front office setup while awaiting approval of the franchise's ownership transition to Stan Kroenke, the club has largely been sidelined from swimming in the deep end of free agency. And with the need to complete a deep organizational rebuild, that might be a blessing in disguise. However, capitalizing on a starved pitching market by dangling their top [pitching asset gives the Halos a clear avenue to add a tremendous amount of talent to the rebuild they began last summer.





Why Reid Detmers Commands a Premium Return

Aug 10, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) fields the bunt of Texas Rangers second baseman Cam Cauley (27) during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detmers is not merely a fallback option for teams that struck out in free agency; by virtually every metric, he is a superior short term investment compared to the arms that just commanded nine figure commitments.



Coming off a breakout 2026 campaign in which he firmly established himself as a frontline starter, the 27 year old southpaw delivered career best numbers across a full workload:





32 starts and 185.0 innings pitched

and 3.36 ERA (3.01 FIP) and 1.04 WHIP

(3.01 FIP) and 211 strikeouts against just 48 walks (28.5% K-rate, 6.5% BB-rate)

against just 48 walks (28.5% K-rate, 6.5% BB-rate) 4.9 fWAR and a sixth-place finish in American League Cy Young voting

Beyond his production on the mound, Detmers’ contract status makes him a unicorn in today's market. He still has two full years of arbitration control remaining before reaching free agency after the 2028 season, with a projected 2027 salary of roughly $7.5 million.



With pitching prices exploding across the league, the asking price for Detmers has climbed dramatically. Earlier this month, we explored why trading Reid Detmers to the Cubs still made sense around a prospect heavy framework similar to the four-player package Chicago nearly sent Anaheim at the trade deadline. After Tuesday’s spending spree—and with the Cubs now pivoting to Rogers—that type of return is likely far too low for what the Angels can command in an open bidding war. [1]





Obvious Trade Fits for Detmers

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Dodgers: Having watched Skubal bolt to Queens in free agency, the Dodgers have a glaring hole at the top of their rotation and the deep farm system required to outbid any rival. Acquiring a controllable, postseason ready left hander from down the freeway fits Los Angeles’ win now timeline without adding further massive payroll commitments.

Milwukee Brewers: Always aggressive when it comes to identifying cost controlled pitching upside, Milwaukee is staring at significant rotation turnover and lacks the budget to compete for nine figure free agents. Detmers’ $7.5 million arbitration projection and two years of control work perfectly with the Brew Crew's small market model, and Milwaukee possesses the exact type of upper level position player talent Anaheim covets. A trade package equal or greater to the one we proposed for Jose Soriano at last year's trade deadline should be available from the defending World Series champions.

Chicago White Sox: After already committing $52.5 million to Dustin May earlier this winter and missing out on the top tier of free agent aces, the White Sox are actively looking to solidify the front of their rotation and build on last year's success. Chicago has long been connected to Detmers in trade talks and has the prospect capital to put together a compelling offer.





Anaheim Holds All the Cards

Jul 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The demand for quality talent in this year's free agent class was always going to exceed the supply. That dynamic explains the high prices for free agent pitching and also proves how valuable Reid Detmers truly is. And for a club in desperate need of a huge influx of talent at all levels, sitting out the spending spree and letting the game of musical chairs play out has given them a huge amount of leverage. There are far more teams who need Reid Detmers than the supply of Reid Detmers.



If the incoming ownership group decide to tear things down completely and push the competitive window out toward 2028 and beyond, Detmers will not be the only young core piece drawing massive interest. A depleted free agent market at first base has also highlighted why Nolan Schanuel holds massive offseason trade value, while committing to a deep rebuild could even make Moisés Ballesteros a prime flip candidate given Anaheim's catching depth in the minors and the dearth of bats on the free agent market.







With a promising wave of young pitching talent already knocking on the door in Anaheim—including Caden Dana, George Klassen, Ryan Johnson, and Walbert Ureña—the Angels have the organizational depth to withstand moving their current rotation anchor if the return is overwhelming. Plus more arms could be added through any of the trades mentioned above, or a blockbuster for Zach Neto.

As it relates specifically to Detmers, Tuesday’s free agent frenzy eliminated the competition, and now Anaheim is in position to demand a massive haul in return for the best pitcher likely to be on the move.