

As Major League Baseball barrels toward the December 1 expiration of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the 2026-27 hot stove has turned into a frantic sellers' market. With looming labor uncertainty pushing contenders to make early, aggressive moves in free agency, the Los Angeles Angels find themselves sitting on a goldmine of controllable talent.



Even with Anaheim largely forced to the sidelines in big ticket free agency due to the pending ownership transition to Stan Kroenke awaiting approval, and interim leadership running baseball operations. the way the open market is developing has created an ideal environment for the Halos to pivot toward a full scale rebuild and maximize their trade returns.



Skyrocketing Pitching Costs Make Reid Detmers a Prime Asset

The starting pitching market has already reached astronomical heights this winter, underscored by two time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal reportedly agreeing to a record nine year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets. Beyond Skubal, the free agent rotation class drops off sharply in frontline upside, and mid tier arms are commanding steep contender level premiums—as we broke down in our look at what Tarik Skubal’s record Mets deal means for the Angels' offseason plans.







That scarcity puts left hander Reid Detmers directly in the crosshairs of pitching hungry contenders. Coming off a dominant 2026 campaign in which he made 32 starts, posted a 3.36 ERA, and racked up 211 strikeouts across 185 innings, Detmers proved he can anchor a rotation. With two years of club control remaining before hitting free agency after the 2028 season, Detmers offers teams a cost controlled, mid to top of the rotation arm for less than 15% of Skubal's yearly rate.

A Depleted First Base Market Boosts Nolan Schanuel’s Stock

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Teams looking to upgrade at first base via free agency have watched their best options vanish early. Jake Bauers cashed in on his breakout 2026 season by signing a four year, $58 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, while veteran slugger Paul Goldschmidt reportedly agreed to a one year pact with the Mets.

With Bauers and Goldschmidt off the board, the remaining free agent pool at first base is remarkably thin. That supply and demand crunch dramatically increases the trade value of Nolan Schanuel—a scenario that makes him an under the radar trade chip for the Angels. The 24 year old first baseman hit .276 with a .351 on-base percentage and 22 doubles in 107 games in 2026, continuing to showcase elite plate discipline by walking 42 times against just 58 strikeouts. Having just entered his first year of arbitration eligibility, Schanuel gives any contender a young, high OBP bat with years of affordable control.





Zach Neto Outclasses Every Free Agent Shortstop

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) attempts to make a play against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If the Angels decide to truly tear things down to the studs, no player on their roster carries more market altering value than Zach Neto. A glance at this winter's free agent shortstop class—headlined by aging or offense light options like Mauricio Dubón, J.P. Crawford, and Ha-Seong Kim—reveals a glaring void of dynamic, MLB starting level talent.



Neto is comfortably better than every shortstop available on the open market. Back in July, we noted why Neto is the best bat that might be moved if Anaheim committed to a true reset, and his full season numbers only reinforced that standing. In 2026, the 25 year old played in 157 games, clubbed 27 home runs, stole 24 bases, and scored 102 runs while providing reliable defense at a premium position. His torrid stretch to end the year displayed the type of player he can be at his best.

Teams trade talent for talent but the fact Zach Neto was the Angels nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award and most organizations recognize the added value of players who are involved in the community.



What makes exploring a Neto blockbuster even more viable for Anaheim is the internal succession plan already waiting in the wings. The Angels' No. 1 overall prospect, Arjun Nimmala, is a shortstop himself, giving the organization a high upside future fixture at the position if they cash in Neto's peak value. Contenders like the Atlanta Braves are already scouring the trade market for shortstop upgrades because free agency simply cannot provide one, meaning Neto and his multiple years of team control would command a franchise altering prospect haul.

Being Forced to the Sidelines Could Be a Blessing

Trash Pandas outfielder Tucker Flint (22) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For years, the Angels have tried to thread the needle between competing and rebuilding, often resulting in stalled progress and a depleted farm system. Now, with free agent prices soaring and Anaheim largely immobilized until the ownership transfer is finalized and a new front office is installed, being pushed to the sidelines of free agency could be the exact push the organization needs to complete the rebuild the current regime started last summer.

Rather than overpaying for aging veterans to chase a fringe Wild Card spot, the Angels can weaponize the market's desperation. By dangling Detmers, Schanuel, and potentially Neto to contenders starved for pitching, first base production, and middle infield star power, Anaheim has a rare opportunity to rapidly restock its farm system and build a sustainable winner from the ground up.

Adding elite prospects to a AA team fresh off a 2026 championship could create a wave of talent that hits MLB in 2028 and pushes the Angels into playoff contention for years to come.