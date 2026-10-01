Free Agent Relievers the Angels Should Pursue

By any metric the Angels bullpen was horrible in 2026. But the one that best summarizes the unit's futility is that Ben Joyce led the team in saves with five. And it took him until mid September to claim the lead. Perry Minasian was dreadful at building bullpens and this year was his worst work.

In ranking the team's biggest weaknesses it likely goes bullpen, offensive strikeouts, bad defense. With Ben Joyce spending more time on the injured list than active, it would be wise for the Angels to not depend on him as their closer. The team is in a tight spot needing to add both quality and quantity to the bullpen.

In previous pieces we looked at starting pitchers the Angels should target and some outfielders the team should pursue.

Today let's start with the quality arms for the bullpen then perhaps later look into some depth and middle relief options. Hopefully the Angels can snag a few of the latter via the waiver wire and/or Rule V draft.

Good bullpens have an anchor that provides a steadying presence and allows everybody else in front of him be used in match up situations. The Angels lost that when Kenley Jansen left for Detroit and it was felt throughout the season. Adding a proven closer to the back end of a likely very young bullpen could carry benefits both in the win column and in their development.

David Bednar: The Elite, High-Leverage Closer Worth a Massive Financial Investment

Prying him away from the Yankees where he is currently closing playoff games might not be easy, but if Kroenke wants to spend money he has plenty of it. Since mid May Bednar has been lights out. The powerful righty has finished 56 games for the pinstripes.

Bednar has one of the best whiff rates in baseball at 38.4% and when batters do manage to make contact, he is in the 89% percentile in ground ball rate. In short, the ball usually winds up in the catcher's mitt or an infielder's glove but it rarely flies over the wall.

At age 31 Bednar should have several good years ahead of him and could be a perfect anchor for a rebuilding club that hopes to win sooner rather than later.

Raisel Iglesias: The Steady Veteran and Logical Reunion Target

Sep 29, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Welcome back old friend? Now 37 years of age Iglesias is still a quality closer for the Braves. The former (and potentially future) Angels closer has an even better whiff rate than Bednar at 39%. Continuing to be durable as he ages, Iglesias finished 59 games, saved 34, and punched out 64 batters in 60 innings.

Due to his age Iglesias will not require as large of an investment as Bednar. But if the Angels hope to improve in 2027, closing out quality starts by a young rotation that surged down the stretch would be a good start. And even as he approaches the big 4-0, Iglesias is more than capable of handling that job.

Adrian Morejón: The High-Upside Southpaw Move to Transform the Bullpen

Sep 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



While established closers bring certainty, bridging the gap to the ninth inning requires dynamic, high-upside versatility, making Adrian Morejón the most fascinating target of this free agent class. The 27 year old left hander possesses a truly elite ceiling, characterized by a lethal 99+ mph fastball and an exceptional whiff rate of 38.4% The lights out southpaw struck out 107 batters in 86 innings this season and was also in the top 2% in the league in ground ball rate.

Morejón's underlying analytics and age suggest he is on the absolute precipice of entering the top tier of major league relievers. The Cuban native is only 27 years old and would fit the timeline of the Angels rebuild perfectly.

By securing his services, the Angels would add a devastating left handed weapon capable of going multiple innings and giving the team the type fire stopper they have not seen since Scot Shields. Investing in Morejón represents a forward thinking gamble on raw talent that could pay massive dividends for years to come.



