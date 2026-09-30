Free Agent Pitchers the Angels Should Pursue

Quality starting pitching is the key to winning at any level of baseball. At baseball's highest level an organization must have an abundance of quality arms to weather the grind of 162 games. Over the last half of the 2026 season the Angels rotation improved dramatically yet the team still lost 100 games.

Reid Detmers is pitching like an ace. Walbert Urena had a great year that should garner AL Rookie of the Year votes. Yusei Kikuchi missed most of the season but is healthy and slated for a rotation spot. Behind them is Ryan Johnson who might have done enough to currently slot into the 2027 rotation. Then there comes unproven upside in George Klassen and a Grayson Rodriguez who is still far from his peak form.

But it will take more than six arms to get through the 2027 season. If the team wants to have any semblance of depth at least two of Johnson, Rodriguez, and Klassen should start the season in AAA. All have minor league options remaining and each could use more development time.

Depending upon which path the Angels take in 2027, here are three arms they should pursue in free agency.



The Crown Jewel: Tarik Skubal

Stan Kroenke is the richest owner in Major League Baseball and he could choose to announce his presence with authority by signing the two time defending AL Cy Young champion. There would be no quicker way to kickstart the rebuild and define a new era in Angels baseball. Signing Skubal will take a tremendous financial investment and he would want assurances the team can compete for a World Series title during his time here but it is not out of the realm of possibility.

Skubal is the biggest prize in free agency for a reason. He has yet to turn 30 and posted 13.1 bWAR in 2024 and 2025 combined. The big lefty is typically both durable and excellent. Over the last four seasons Skubal has an incredible ERA+ of 169 with a microscopic WHIP of 0.920. His 2.47 ERA lines up perfectly with his 2.42 FIP proving his results are due to excellence not luck.

Putting Skubal at the front of a rotation that already features Detmers and Urena would give the Angels a truly elite rotation that could line up with almost any in the American League.



The High-Upside Gamble: Freddy Peralta

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the 2026 season Freddy Peralta looked like a surefire bet to cash in huge on the free agent market. However, a rough start with the Mets snowballed until he was eventually traded to Tampa Bay while sporting an ugly 4.99 ERA due to a WHIP of nearly 1.5. But with the Rays he has looked more like his usual self, pitching to a 3.25 ERA and WHIP of only 1.012.

A major part of Peralta's struggles in NY were the result of some mechanical breakdowns that led to a drop in velocity and spin rate. Batters were able to get better contact than usual against the 30 year old. That better contact was in front of a Mets defense that was among the worst in the league.

Tampa Bay is the perfect place for a pitcher to revive and thrive. But the Angels have added a new pitching coach and organizational philosophy that aligns with the Rays organization. Given the fact he is only 30, will command far less money than Skubal, and carries a career ERA+ of 133 while showing years of 147 and 155, Peralta would be an excellent addition to the Angels rotation.



The Bounce-Back Target: Brady Singer

Sep 17, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer (51) throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If a guy plays long enough he will have a career best season and a career worst season. Brady Singer is currently having the worst season of his MLB career. Considering he is only 29 years of age it seems difficult to imagine that his days as a quality starting pitcher are already behind him.

From 2022 through 2025 the right hander averaged 29 starts, 165.2 innings pitched, and 2.7 bWAR with an ERA+ of 103. Never a pitcher with overpowering stuff, Singer relied on a five pitch mix and benefitted from both the ballpark and defense behind him in Kansas City for three of those four years. But he also put up an ERA+ of 108 in 32 starts as a Red last year.

Singer's cutter and four seamer have been tattooed this season and he has thrown them far less often. By limited himself to essentially three pitches he is making life easier for batters, who are hitting him harder than ever.

If the Angels think new pitching coach Tim Leveque and the analytics staff can help Singer turn back into a rotation workhorse, he could buy the young arms some much needed development time. Even in a down year, Singer took the hill 31 times and completed 157 innings.