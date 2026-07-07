Angels Open Series at the Rangers: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels open their road series against the Texas Rangers tonight as they look to bounce back after getting swept by the Red Sox. The Halos are currently on a 6-game slide and will look to stop the bleeding as they enter a pitcher’s duel tonight. José Soriano will take the bump tonight against Jacob deGrom in what should be a low-scoring game.

Angels vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-156)

Rangers -1.5 (+129)

Moneyline:

Angels (+139)

Rangers (-168)

Total:

7.5: Over (+104), Under (-126)

Can the Angels Offense Get to deGrom Again?

This is a tough matchup for the Angels on paper. DeGrom enters the contest with a 7-5 record with a 3.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 115 Ks through 95.2 innings. He’s also been even better over his last 7 starts, posting a 3.00 ERA and 0.95 WHIP.

There is hope for the Angels as deGrom has struggled historically against the Halos. Through 6 appearances, deGrom holds a 1-3 record with a 5.22 ERA. On May 22 this season, deGrom was tagged with 6 earned runs in just 3 innings of work.

Zach Neto FOR THE LEAD in the 9th ‼️ pic.twitter.com/78cfHcuCIV — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2026

Zach Neto is definitely the biggest bat to watch tonight as he is a career 5 for 10 against deGrom and holds 2 homers and 2 doubles, good for a 1.845 OPS. He has also mashed Texas in his career, hitting .333 with 8 homers in 30 career games.

Can José Soriano Slow Down the Rangers?

Soriano enters tonight with solid numbers, an 8-5 record with a 3.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and 111 Ks over 100 innings. He has struck out batters at an elite rate, but his 49 walks are of concern especially against a Rangers lineup that can create traffic.

Jose Soriano looks like an ACE for the Angels! This season:



27.0 IP | 9 H | 1 R | 31 K’s | 0.33 ERA



His stellar 7.0 IP, 10 K performance against the Reds today:pic.twitter.com/XMZVmkF9pM — Baseball Performances (@MLBPerformances) April 12, 2026

Soriano has excelled against the Rangers with a 2-3 record and 2.81 ERA in 7 appearances. In his last start, he threw 5.2 scoreless innings and allowed only 4 hits and a walk while retiring 6.

Texas will be without one of their best left-handed bats in Corey Seager and one of their best bats overall in Wyatt Langford. Still, the Rangers have plenty of bats that can make some noise tonight. Josh Jung is hitting .298 with a .811 OPS, Ezequiel Duran has 43 RBIs, and Brandon Nimmo has 20 doubles with a .753 OPS. All 3 bats can blow this game open.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

Despite deGrom’s numbers, this feels like a game the Angels can take or at least keep close. Soriano has been solid this year, and deGrom has struggled against the Angels. Therefore, my favorite bet is the Angels +1.5 at -156.

Another line I like is the under 7.5 total runs line at -126. Both these pitchers are having good seasons and will keep these injured offenses from exploding.

As far as player props go, I would lean towards any of Zach Neto’s lines. He has been a deGrom killer in his career and is the hottest bat in the lineup.

Bets I like:

Angels +1.5 (-156)

Under 7.5 (-126)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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