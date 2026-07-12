Inside the Angels' 2026 Draft: What Day 1 Means for the New Front Office Era



For nearly a decade, watching the Los Angeles Angels navigate the first round of the MLB Draft felt like watching a franchise trapped in a self-imposed loop. Under former general manager Perry Minasian particularly the strategy was unyielding: draft a polished, low-ceiling college player, rush them to the major leagues in record time, and hope they patch a leaking roster.

The team would then look to sign early picks under slot so they could sign high school pitchers, by far the most volatile element of the draft, later. It was a recipe that led to the Angels consistently rating near the bottom of farm rankings.

But Day 1 of the 2026 MLB Draft brought an entirely new draft strategy to the Angels. Under interim head of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who took the reins just weeks ago in late June, the Angels completely shattered their seven-year streak of conservative first-round drafting.

By keeping their focus local and selecting 17-year-old high school phenom Jared Grindlinger out of Huntington Beach High School at No. 12 overall, the new front office didn’t just draft a player—they drafted a new organizational philosophy. For long-suffering Halos fans, this pivot offers a legitimate, if cautious, reason for optimism.

Breaking the Seven-Year College Chain

To understand why the selection of Grindlinger is so monumental, Angels fans need look at the rigid history he broke. Not since 2017, when the franchise selected Jo Adell, had the Angels taken a high school player in the first round.

The philosophy that followed was one of desperation, prioritizing immediate Major League readiness over long-term, dynamic upside. While that approach occasionally yielded quick contributors like Zach Neto or Nolan Schanuel, it fundamentally failed to build a sustainable, winning foundation, leaving the Angels with the 28th-ranked farm system in baseball entering this summer. Plus it led to many underdeveloped players struggling at the MLB level and starting their free agency clocks prematurely.

Grindlinger represents the exact antithesis of that short-sighted approach. The local Orange County product is a tantalizing package of athletic upside. Standing 6-foot-3, he features an incredibly smooth, powerful left-handed swing that projects as a middle-of-the-order threat. But his ceiling extends even further; many scouts view him as a high-end two-way prospect, possessing a left-handed fastball that already touches 97 mph with a devastating slider.

The fact Grindlinger was selected while more proven college bats like Ace Reese were on the board is a huge change for the Angels front office.

Tim Mcllvaine had the power to make decisions.



Perhaps the most encouraging takeaway from Day 1 was not just who was selected, but how the draft room operated. When Mozeliak was hired, there were valid concerns about how the Angels front office would be able to prepare for the draft in such short order. Mozeliak took a look around and let the scouting department to their jobs.

"Since Mo has come in he's really empowered me to run the room the way I want to run the room," said Mcllvaine noting that every GM is different. The Angels scouting director explained that Mozeliak did not come to the meeting with noted for the scouts to follow. Rather, he listened to the scouting department's input.

This is a huge change from the way Perry Minasian operated the front office. Perry would come in with objectives then trust the scouts to try and find him players that fit certain criteria. Time to the big leagues was a big emphasis it appears.

Mozeliak told his staff to focus only on finding the best player available with no restrictions for timeline. The results of the draft prove the changed approach.

The Angels drafted upside early then went for polished college bats.

COTUIT 06/21/24 Jarren Advincula of Cotuit turns to throw to first as Kane Kepley of Hyannis slides into second. Cape League baseball Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In previous years the Angels first round pick was all about floor. Get a guy like Nolan Schanuel or Christian Moore to the big leagues quickly and hope he can be an average or slightly above average player. There was never a swing for a superstar. No, Minasian looked to grab lightning in the bottle after the first round signing electric bullpen arms like Chase Shores and Chris Cortez and praying they can somehow convert to starters as professionals.

In 2026, the Angels flipped the script. Gindlinger posseses huge upside and comes with a pretty decent chance of never making the big leagues. That is just a fact of life when drafting a high school player. But the picks in rounds 2 through 4 are polished college players who stand a solid chance of becoming MLB regulars.

Round 2 (Pick 45): Jarren Advincula, 2B, Georgia Tech. An absolute maestro at the plate, Advincula led all of Division I college baseball with a staggering .434 batting average. Jarren has the high contact approach at the plate that is missing in the Angels organization and he has the athleticism to stick at second base as a professional.

Round 3 (Pick 81): Gavin Grahovac, 3B, Texas A&M. Another Orange County native, Garhovac's calling card is power and the Angels farm system is devoid of power. However, Grahovac greatly improved his contact rate this season while cutting his strikeout rate nearly in half, to 16%. He probably profiles as a first baseman, but the Angels system currently has no notable bats on either corner of the infield.





Round 4 (Pick 109): Rylan Lujo, OF, University of Georgia. Another highly productive SEC bat, Lujo pairs solid defensive versatility with a disciplined eye at the plate and a high contact rate. He could potentially develop into either an every day outfielder or a fourth outfielder.





Angels fans have a right to be cautiously optimistic.

Feb 19, 2023; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels team owner Arturo “Arte” Moreno (left) speaks with catcher Logan O’Hoppe (14) during spring training workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Four picks does not make an organizational rebuild. But there have been a lot of signs lately that the Angels are not operating as they have for the last decade and a half and today was another one. A new team president was announced prior to the season in Molly Jolly. She got the Angels new TV network up and running then made the decision to bring in Mozeliak and fire Minasian.

Through it all, Arte Moreno has remained silent and hidden but loomed large. Angels fans justifiably continue to question if Moreno will meddle with the baseball operations or let Mozeliak run the show. Mozeliak obviously questioned this dynamic when he only agreed to a six month contract, giving him leverage to walk away if Moreno did not follow his vision.

It will be years until the Angels know if they hit on any future pieces in this draft. However, it is clear Mozeliak ran this draft his way and believes the Angels will improve their player development.

Ultimately with many franchises having a qualified head of baseball operations running a draft simply to acquire the best talent possible would not by a changed dynamic. But in Anaheim it is. And hopefully this is a sign the Angels can be run competently with Arte Moreno content to own rather than manage the team.