Can the Angels Avoid an 0-3 Start to the Second Half?

The second half of the season couldn't have started much worse for the Angels. After dropping the first two games of their opening series against the Tigers, Los Angeles now finds itself trying to avoid a three game sweep before heading into another tough matchup against the Cardinals. While one win won't erase the frustration of the last few weeks, finishing the series with a victory would at least give the Angels something positive to build on before the Cardinals series.

Avoiding the Sweep Won't Be Easy

Avoiding the sweep won't be easy with Casey Mize taking the mound for Detroit. Still, Sunday's finale feels like an important game for the Angels beyond just the standings. After the All-Star break, no team wants to open the second half by getting swept, making this a valuable opportunity to regain some confidence before heading into a series against the Cardinals. Mike Trout could once again play a key role. The three time AL MVP has enjoyed decent success against the Tigers throughout his career, batting .262 with an .871 OPS, and he recorded a hit in each of the first two games of the series. If the Angels are going to finish the weekend on a positive note, they'll likely need Trout to continue setting the tone offensively.

Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) high-fives outfielder Mike Trout (27) after a solo home run against the Diamondbacks during a game at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Offense Has to Respond

Saturday's shutout was another reminder that the Angels need more production throughout the lineup. Tarik Skubal is one of the best pitchers in baseball, but the offense managed just a handful of opportunities and never found a way to apply consistent pressure. Avoiding the sweep will likely require contributions beyond Mike Trout, with players like Zach Neto, Jo Adell, and Nolan Schanuel needing to capitalize when scoring chances arise.

Detroits Offense Presents a Challenge

While the Angels need to find more offense, they'll also have their hands full with a Tigers lineup that has continued to capitalize on mistakes throughout the series. Riley Greene remains one of Detroit's biggest threats, combining power with the ability to drive in runs in key situations. Spencer Torkelson has also been a consistent source of power this season, while Colt Keith enters Sunday's finale coming off a four-hit, two-RBI performance. If the Angels want to avoid the sweep, limiting the Tigers' biggest offensive weapons will be just as important as generating runs of their own.

Mar 25, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) bats against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels won't be able to erase the disappointment of dropping the first two games, but Sunday's finale still carries plenty of importance. Avoiding a sweep would give the club a much-needed boost before its upcoming series against the Cardinals and provide something positive to build on after a frustrating start to the second half.