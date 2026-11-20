

Major League Baseball's non-tender deadline arrives tomorrow, Friday, November 20, marking one of the most consequential days of the offseason. As teams across the league decide which arbitration-eligible players are worth their projected raises, the Los Angeles Angels have a clear opportunity to trim dead weight and reshape multiple areas of their roster.



For Angels fans tracking the 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) deadline tomorrow, the team's strategy should revolve around cutting ties with underperforming outfielders, watching two high upside outfielders on the East Coast, and scanning the newly minted free agent pool for bullpen bargains.

Cutting Ties With Josh Lowe and Potentially Jose Siri



The biggest lock on the Angels' internal checklist is non-tendering outfielder Josh Lowe. Acquired in a three team trade this past January, Lowe struggled immensely in his first season in Anaheim. He posted a career worst .209 batting average, a .633 OPS, and a 76 wRC+ while striking out in over 30% of his plate appearances. If this was a one time blip it might be understandable but his numbers have regressed in three consecutive seasons.

Heading into his second year of arbitration eligibility, Lowe is projected to earn between $3.2 million and $4 million for the 2027 season. Paying that kind of salary to a negative value player who struggled defensively makes zero sense for any franchise.

Outfielder Jose Siri is another prime candidate to be shown the door. Projected to earn roughly $2.3 million in arbitration, Siri offers elite speed and historically strong outfield defense, but his swing-and-miss issues and lack of on base ability make him tough to justify on the roster. Plus his defense took a big step last year according to the metrics.

Non-tendering Lowe—and potentially Siri—clears valuable spots on the 40-man roster and frees up payroll that the front office can ultimately redirect toward legitimate upgrades.



Watching Boston for a Jarren Duran Non-Tender or Trade





Sep 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a double against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once the Angels take care of their own roster housekeeping, all eyes in Anaheim should turn toward Boston. The Red Sox have created a massive outfield and first base logjam this winter, leaving former All-Star Jarren Duran without a clear path to everyday playing time.

Because the Long Beach State product is projected to earn $11.1 million through arbitration after a rough 2026 campaign (.207 average, .627 OPS), Boston may simply cut him loose if they cannot find a trade partner before the non-tender deadline. However, given his elite sprint speed and center field defense, another club—or even the Angels themselves—could step in with a low cost trade offer to guarantee landing him rather than risking a free agent bidding war.







Still, as I recently broke down, ideally the Angels should wait for the Red Sox to non-tender Duran rather than surrendering prospects to take on an $11 million contract. Whether via a bargain trade or free agency, bringing in Duran could transform the Angels' outfield. It would work perfectly with Mike Trout shifting to a less demanding corner spot and Wade Meckler's proven ability in right fight. This would immediately upgrade Anaheim's defense all over the grass while adding a high upside bat.







Monitoring Philadelphia for a Brandon Marsh Reunion





Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) celebrates his RBI double during the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If Boston holds on to Duran or ships him elsewhere, the Angels have a compelling backup plan in Philadelphia. Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh—originally drafted by the Angels in 2016 before being traded for Logan O'Hoppe—is squarely on the non-tender bubble after a bizarre, injury plagued season.

Marsh earned an All-Star nod after slashing .301/.339/.490 in the first half, only to hit .184 over his final 63 games while dealing with a hand injury that required postseason surgery. With his salary in his final year of arbitration projected between $8.3 million and $10 million, Philadelphia could decide the price tag is too steep and non-tender him—or look to move him in a salary dump trade before the deadline.



As I examined earlier this week, whether the Angels should bring Brandon March back depends on his health and acquisition cost. If Philadelphia shops him for a minimal return or cuts him loose, swinging a deal or signing him to an incentive-laden contract would give Anaheim a solid, familiar option in the outfield. His arm is better than Duran but his range is not quite as good.





Scanning the Market for Newly Minted Free Agent Relievers

Sep 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Camilo Doval (57) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Beyond the outfield, non-tender day is traditionally one of the best hunting grounds for bullpen depth. Every November, relief pitchers with big league experience and high upside stuff get cut loose simply because their arbitration projections climb too high after an inconsistent or injury shortened season.

Several intriguing arms are projected to land on the non-tender bubble ahead of today's deadline. Giants closer Camilo Doval is projected to earn over $6 million in arbitration, making him a prime candidate to be cut despite his triple digit velocity and late inning pedigree. Tigers right hander Will Vest is also a potential surprise non-tender after an injury shortened 2026 campaign, while Yankees right-hander Luis Gil—who transitioned to the bullpen late in the season, is out of minor league options, and is projected at $2.3 million—could also hit the open market.

Given the Angels' perpetual need for reliable late-inning arms and middle relief depth, the front office should be ready to add several names to their shopping list once the non-tender list goes public tonight. Adding bounce-back relievers like Doval, Vest, or Gil on affordable, one year free-agent deals—without having to surrender any prospect capital—is one of the smartest ways Anaheim can raise the floor of its pitching staff heading into spring training.

The Bottom Line for the Angels



Non-tender day is all about value and roster flexibility. By moving on from Josh Lowe and potentially Jose Siri, keeping tabs on both the trade and free-agent markets for Duran and Marsh, and targeting newly available relief pitchers, the Angels can shed dead salary and potentially address multiple needs at a discount.

As we saw this week with the acquistion of Jace Jung, the Angels are still open for business on minor moves while they wait for the ownership change. So this is one part of the off season Angels fans should monitor closely.