The non-tender deadline is quickly approaching at 2 PM today and teams are already starting to make moves. As clubs across the league cut ties with arbitration-eligible players to avoid projected raises, the Los Angeles Angels have a prime opportunity to address multiple roster holes without giving up any prospect capital.



As outlined in our preview of what Angels fans should watch for on MLB non-tender day, the front office should be aggressively scanning the newly minted free-agent pool for value and roster flexibility.



We will be updating this tracker throughout the day as non-tender decisions become official across the league, starting with two intriguing left handed bats who just hit the open market.

Outfielder Trevor Larnach (Non-Tendered by Minnesota Twins)



The Minnesota Twins made one of the first big splashes of the afternoon by deciding to non-tender corner outfielder Trevor Larnach rather than pay his projected $6.3 million arbitration salary. Despite Minnesota moving on to clear room for younger outfielders, the 29 year old is coming off the best offensive season of his career and could fit nicely in Anaheim.



In 122 games during the 2026 campaign, Larnach slashed .269/.352/.436 with 23 doubles, 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, and a 120 OPS+. He draws walks at a healthy clip (45 walks in 433 plate appearances) and keeps his strikeouts in check (79 strikeouts), giving him the exact type of disciplined approach the Angels' lineup desperately needs.

How he fits the Angels:



Larnach isn't a Gold Glove defender, and he needs to be shielded from tough left handed pitching. However, the Angels currently do not have a locked in designated hitter, giving Anaheim plenty of flexibility to rotate him between DH and a strong side platoon role in a corner outfield spot. For a team that needs left handed thump and on base skills—and is already looking to reshape its outfield mix—Larnach would be a smart, low-risk pickup once he is cleared from his recent arthroscopic left wrist cleanup procedure.

Infielder Nolan Gorman (Non-Tendered by St. Louis Cardinals)

Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox (53) safely steals third base in the third inning as St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) waits on the throw at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The St. Louis Cardinals officially pulled the plug on former first-round pick Nolan Gorman, non-tendering the 26 year old slugger ahead of the deadline instead of paying him a projected $3.4 million in arbitration. Gorman’s stock cratered in 2026 as he batted just .184 with a .580 OPS and a 32.5% strikeout rate across 85 big league games, spending a chunk of the summer in AAA Memphis.



So why should the Angels care about a hitter who hasn't batted over .205 since 2023? Two words: age and power. Just three seasons ago, Gorman crushed 27 home runs with an .805 OPS. Furthermore, after shifting back to third base, he worked extensively with infield coach José Oquendo and completely unlocked his defensive value, climbing into the 73rd percentile in Outs Above Average with a +2 Fielding Run Value and a 60- grade arm.

How he fits the Angels:



As we detailed in our breakdown of why Nolan Gorman is a multi-position non-tender bargain who can solve the Angels' roster puzzle, Anaheim has glaring vacancies at both second base and third base—especially after Angels third basemen finished dead last in WAR a year ago.







That said, Gorman strikes out a ton, which makes him a big risk for an Angels lineup that already struggles mightily with contact and led the league in strikeouts. Still, taking a flier on a cheap, one year deal for a 26-year-old with 25 home run upside and vastly improved third base defense is a potentially a gamble worth taking—especially if he is simply replacing the high whiff rates of Yoán Moncada and Denzer Guzman.

Right-Handed Pitcher Luis Gil (Non-Tendered by New York Yankees)

Sep 10, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In one of the biggest surprises of the day, the New York Yankees opted to non-tender 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil rather than pay him his modest $2.3 million pojected arbitration salary. Injuries have completely derailed the 28 year old right hander since his breakout campaign—where he posted a 3.50 ERA and struck out 171 batters in 151.2 innings—limiting him to just 20 big league appearances over the past two years due to a lat strain and right shoulder inflammation







In 2026, Gil struggled with command and durability, posting a 4.61 ERA with 18 walks against 17 strikeouts across 27.1 innings (nine games, four starts). With Gil out of minor league options and unable to hold down a spot in New York's rotation, the Yankees decided to move on.





How he fits the Angels:



While Gil's injury history and walk rate make him difficult to pencil into a starting rotation, he looks really interesting as a multi-inning bullpen weapon. When Gil returned from injury late in the 2026 season and shifted into a relief role, he tossed eight innings out of the bullpen with a 1.13 ERA—including six scoreless frames in September.





For an Angels bullpen desperate for power arms and swing-and-miss stuff without breaking the bank, signing Gil to a low cost, incentive laden deal and letting him air it out in short relief bursts is an intiguing buy low play.



Outfielder/First Baseman Luke Raley (Non-Tendered by Seattle Mariners)





Jul 3, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Luke Raley (20) takes a swing during an at-bat against the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seattle Mariners cut ties with left-handed slugger ahead of the deadline rather than pay his projected $3.1 million arbitration salary. The 32-year-old got off to a blistering start in 2026, slashing a .929 OPS with 13 home runs over his first 53 games, before a lingering forearm issue tanked his second half and eventually led to season-ending left flexor tendon surgery in August. He finished the year hitting .225/.284/.439 with 15 home runs and 39 RBIs across 95 games





How he fits on the Angels:

Assuming his left forearm is on track for Spring Training, Raley is another buy low power bat who brings positional versatility at both corner outfield spots and first base. Just two years removed from a 22 homer, 11 steal campaign in Seattle, Raley gives Anaheim a legitimate left-handed power threat who can rotate through the outfield corners, back up Nolan Schanuel at first base, and take at-bats at the Angels' open designated hitter spot. His 32.4% strikeout rate in 2026 means he won't cure Anaheim's contact woes, but on a cheap one year prove-it deal, his raw power and athleticism are worth betting on





If the Angels have a choice between the two, Trevor Larnach's bat is far more consistent and he is coming off of a better campaign. Raley offers more defensive versatility, but either would be primarily a DH. Larnach would be the better choice of the two, but the primary reasons for adding him generally apply to Raley.