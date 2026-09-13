MLB Preview: Los Angeles Angels Look to Avoid Sweep Against Washington Nationals



The Los Angeles Angels head into Sunday’s series finale at desperately seeking a victory to avoid a three game sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals. After dropping consecutive tight contests—including a heartbreaking 6-5 extra-inning loss on Saturday—the Halos need a complete performance to salvage the road trip before returning home to Anaheim.







As the calendar rolls deeper into September, the remaining regular season games serve as a crucial developmental evaluation period for both rebuilding franchises. The Angels have increasingly relied on youth and lesser known names in an attempt to develop a core for the future. Wade Meckler has provided a spark at the top of the order and Zach Neto is heating up as the season wanes. Meanwhile, the Nationals offense is firing on all cylinders but their bullpen is very much in flux.

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Jake Irvin: Right-Handed Starters Duel in Sunday's Finale





Sunday’s pitching matchup highlights a battle of right-handers looking to find their rhythm as the season wraps up. Taking the mound for the Halos is Grayson Rodriguez (4-7, 6.28 ERA), who is aiming to bounce back after a tough outing against Boston earlier this month where he surrendered five earned runs in just four innings. That was the first rough outing for Rodriguez in about a month and the Angels will need him to pitch like he did in August to keep them in the game. Rodriguez possesses elite stuff, he just needs more consistency.



Sep 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin (27) throws to the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The Nationals counter with Jake Irvin (2-9, 5.52 ERA), who is looking to right the ship after taking a loss in his previous start against San Diego. While Irvin’s season numbers have been inconsistent, his offense has historically backed him up. Irvin has struck out about a batter per inning and could rack up some K's against a free swinging Angels team, giving him a legitimate shot at a quality outing.

Whichever starter establishes their secondary pitches first at will give their squad a massive edge in this series finale.





Angels vs. Nationals Betting Lines

Moneyline: Angels +130 | Nationals -154



Run Line: Angels +1.5 (-160) | Nationals -1.5 (+135)

Over/Under Total: 7.5 Runs





Total Runs Trend: When playing at home, Washington has favored high-scoring affairs, with the total going over in 42 of their last 74 games at Nationals Park. Given the inconsistent starting pitching on both sides, the over is an intriguing bet.





How to Watch the Game

First pitch is at 10:35 on Angels Broadcast Television and the MLB.TV app with the Angels package.

Betting lines are subject to change.

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