MLB Trade Rumors: Angels Engaged in Active Talks with Yankees Over Jo Adell and Jorge Soler

Right handed power is in short supply across Major League Baseball and the Yankees are looking to add some. Today it was reported the Angels are in discussions with the Yankees on a trade with Jo Adell and Jorge Soler the likely pieces to be moved.

Adell has previously been linked to Philadelphia but this is a new development.

The Angels are engaged in active trade talks with several teams, including the Yankees, according to sources.



Jo Adell and Jorge Soler are two names that could be on the move in the coming hours, per sources. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) July 30, 2026

Cody Bellinger's injury is the latest to a Yankees outfielder

Cody Bellinger is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a grade two hamstring strain. He suffered the injury while legging out a double last week against the Philadelphia Phillies. This places him on the injured list until sometime in September, dealing a massive blow to a New York Yankees lineup that is already missing injured stars Aaron Judge (fractured rib) and Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain).





Bellinger and Judge are outfielders and Stanton is the designated hitter. All are thumpers who routinely park balls over the fence. That rash of injuries has left the Yankess with a need for an outfielder and some thump.

Jo Adell would help the Yankees

Adell's abilities to crush left handed pitching and play a decent right field on a daily basis are just what the Yankees need at this juncture. The Yankees will get Bellinger back in time for the playoffs but there is far less certainty regarding Judge and Stanton.

Adell would be a big boost against lefties

The Yankees are struggling against left handed pitching this season. They currently own the second worst wRC+ in baseball against southpaws the last two months. Yankee hitters have struck out nearly a third of the time against lefties in the last month.

Adell has hit lefties quite well this season. 10 of his 16 home runs have come with the platoon advantage and his OPS of .943 against lefties would be a big boost to a lefty heavy Yankee lineup.

Immediate Outfield Depth and Athleticism

With both Judge and Bellinger out of action, the Yankees are scrambling to fill outfield spots. Adell might not be an All Star but he is a reliable source of innings on the grass who is capable of making the occassional highlight play.

Simply being able to pencil Adell into the lineup each night would help Aaron Boone stabilize the lineup and create depth on the bench.

Adell is under club control through next season

This is a big plus for a team that expects to compete for a title every season. Adding Adell to a lineup that should feature a healthy Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger creates a really powerful lineup for the Yankees. With Adell expected to make roughly $8 million through arbitration next season, his salary is quite palatable for the large market Yankees.

Jorge Soler has historically hit lefties quite well

I'm not exactly sure what the Yankees or any other team would see in Soler right now, but he has historically hit lefties quite well and could potentially replace Stanton at DH for a little while. Soler has a career .847 OPS against southpaws but is at an anemic .627 this season.

The Soler fit might be a head scratcher or a salary dump if the trade ultimately happens. Adell is the far more valuable piece although is value can not be too high.

Stay tuned to Angels On SI as we cover all the trade deadline news.