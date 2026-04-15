The Angels Stars for whom Jackie Robinson Paved the Way

As the baseball world celebrates Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball, let's take a look at Angels players his debut helped make possible. It is important to note the Angels were integrated from day one as a Major League franchise.

In fact, the Pacific Coast League Angels had integrated a dozen years prior to becoming an MLB team. In 1949 former Kansas City Monarchs ace Booker McDaniels signed with the Angels. He was at the tail end of his career and never made The Show. But Gene Baker, signed by the Angels in 1950, starred for the team and debuted with the Chicago Cubs in 1953.

Early Major League Angels

Jul 14, 1962; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Angeles outfielder Leon Wagner (27) at bat against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-Imagn Images | David Boss-Imagn Images

As mentioned above, the MLB Angels were integrated on day one of existance. This was a completely new roster from the previous PCL teams and was compiled through an expansion draft.

Lou Johnson played left field in the very first game the Angels played. In an interesting piece of trivia, this is the only game Johnson is credited with playing for the 1961 Angels. Plucked from the Cubs, Johnson was later sent to Milwaukee the following year but wrapped up his MLB career with the Angels in 1969.

Leon "Daddy Wags" Wagner (pictured above) was one of the Angels early starts. The lefty slugger put both baseballs and butts in the seats. He slugged 37 home runs in 1962 and was a 2 time All Star for the expansion club. From 1961-1963 Wagner put up a 120 OPS+ with 91 longballs.

The Early Anaheim Years

July 1979; Unknown location, USA: FILE PHOTO; California Angels left fielder Don Baylor at bat during the 1979 season. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Nobody played a larger role in the Angels first division title than Don Baylor. He was the 1979 AL MVP and a huge fan favorite when he played for the Angels from 1977-1982. Baylor later came back to the Angels as a hitting coach.

While Baylor had the laugh and longball, Rod Carew was a master with the bat and a big part of that Angels era of success. Carew's most notable Angels acheivement was collecting his 3000th hit but he continues to be active in the Angels community and in his charitable endeavors which further endears him to fans.

The Glory Years

October 1, 2008; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Garret Anderson (16) hits a single in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox during game one of the ALDS at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

There was no better player to have at the plate in a critical situation than Garret Anderson. The 3 time All Star, Home Run Derby Champion and World Series champion was a bedrock of the Angels most successful run. He played over 2000 games in an Angels uniform and is one of the most beloved players of his era.

GA was followed by another fan favorite in Torii Hunter. Known as Spider Man for climbing walls to rob home runs, Hunter was the leader of the Angels for 5 seasons and consistently came up big when it mattered most. He was also a tremendous mentor for a young Mike Trout and his influence can be seen in the franchise to this day.

Howie Kendrick and Chone Figgins were fixtures on the infield. It was an era full of talent, wins, and guys who were easy to call your favorite and these two certainly had plenty of fans.

Modern Era

Apr 13, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a RBI single against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Jo Adell is a homegrown burgeoning start. He broke out in a big way with 37 home runs last season and is smashing the ball. Mature beyond his years, Adell started a charitable foundation at the age of 19 and is active in his hometown and Orange County.

There have been a litany of others along the way. But these are the most notable players from whom Jackie Robinson helped pave the way. Baseball, like like, is simply better when everybody gets a chance to play. The history of the Angels and joy of being an Angels fan simply would not be the same without these players and others.