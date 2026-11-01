Angels Rebuild: Why Austin Hedges or Jonah Heim Could Be a Smart Signing

As the Angels continue their rebuild, finding stability behind the plate should be one of the organization's priorities heading into the offseason. Los Angeles already has an intriguing young option in Moisés Ballesteros, whose offensive potential makes him an exciting piece of the team's future. However, with Ballesteros still developing defensively, the Angels could benefit from bringing in an experienced catcher through free agency. Pairing him with the right veteran could give Los Angeles a more balanced catching situation while allowing Ballesteros to continue growing into a larger role.

Austin Hedges Could Be the Perfect Veteran Mentor

There are several catchers entering free agency who could make sense for the Angels, but one name that stands out is veteran Austin Hedges. The longtime Cleveland Guardians catcher has established himself as one of baseball's better defensive players behind the plate, particularly when it comes to pitch framing and stealing strikes. Those skills have made him a valuable presence throughout his career, even without providing much offensive production.

Hedges also brings valuable postseason experience, having been part of multiple playoff runs, including Cleveland's trip to the postseason in 2026. For a young catcher like Moisés Ballesteros, who has plenty of offensive upside but still has room to grow defensively, learning from someone with Hedges' experience could be extremely beneficial.

Hedges isn't going to give the Angels much offensively, but that's not necessarily what they would be signing him for. His biggest value would come from what he brings behind the plate and the experience he could pass along to Ballesteros. Having someone who has spent years working with major league pitching staffs could make a real difference in Ballesteros' development. With the Angels still in the middle of their rebuild, bringing in a veteran like Hedges could help them get the most out of their young catcher while also giving the team a dependable defensive option.

Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) stands on the field in the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Heim Brings Championship Experience

Another catcher who could make sense for the Angels in free agency is Jonah Heim. After stepping into a larger role with the Athletics when Shea Langeliers went down with an injury, Heim showed that he could still hold his own as a starting catcher. He also brings plenty of postseason experience, having won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023 while earning Gold Glove honors that same season.

Heim could also offer the Angels a little more offensive upside, particularly when it comes to power. He's shown throughout his career that he can drive the ball out of the park, which would give Los Angeles another option offensively without having to rely entirely on Ballesteros behind the plate.

What makes Heim especially appealing, though, is the experience he could pass along to Ballesteros. He's been an everyday catcher, handled major league pitching staffs and played meaningful games deep into October. That kind of background could be valuable for a young catcher still learning the position. Having someone like Heim around could help Ballesteros continue improving defensively while giving the Angels a veteran they can trust behind the plate.

Sep 2, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) reacts towards his family in the stands as rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Angels continue their rebuild, finding the right veteran to pair with Moisés Ballesteros could go a long way in helping his development. Both Austin Hedges and Jonah Heim bring valuable experience behind the plate and could help Ballesteros grow into the catcher the organization hopes he can become. Neither would need to be a long-term solution, but bringing in the right veteran this offseason could be a smart move for the Angels as they continue building toward the future.