Why the Angels Should Target Jake Bauers in Free Agency Following His Breakout Season

As the MLB season shifts from the postseason to the offseason, the Angels need a roster shakeup to avoid another 100-loss season. The offense struggled this past season, but has several promising young players to build around; adding an established hitter could provide some much-needed consistency. Milwaukee Brewers first baseman and outfielder Jake Bauers is coming off a career-best season and World Series championship; he could prove to be an intriguing option for the Angels rebuild.

The Angels Need More Production From Their Lineup

The Angels’ offense struggled as a unit this past year, finishing with a mere .234 batting average, .679 OPS, and just 655 runs scored. They also hit just 154 home runs while striking out 1,550 times. All of these numbers ranked at the bottom of the MLB and highlight the Angels’ need for consistent everyday production.

The Angels do have talent in their offense with the likes of Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel, but they have struggled to be reliable bats, and the rest of the lineup is filled with questions. Schanuel posted a respectable season with a .276 average and .736 OPS over 107 games. However, the outfield in particular could use some additional production, especially with the departure of Jo Adell.

Jo Adell finished the season hitting .239 with 16 homers and was dealt to Cleveland at the deadline. Josh Lowe became an everyday starter in left field for the Halos but struggled offensively, hitting just .209 with 12 homers. The Angels are looking to improve their offense without sacrificing the development of their youth; adding a bat like Bauers, who can provide experience and play a plethora of positions, could prove to be valuable.

Another JB masterclass cuts the deficit in half pic.twitter.com/rhnus6jdtx — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 16, 2026

Jake Bauers Could Provide a Much-Needed Offensive Boost

Jake Bauers is a 31-year-old left-handed hitter who is coming off a career-high year where he posted a .266 average, 26 homers, 86 RBIS, and a .873 OPS over 144 games. His .389 OBP coupled with his 140 OPS+ further highlights his productivity this past year.

Bauers’ significant improvement at the plate makes him particularly interesting. In 2025, he hit .235 with seven homers and a .752 OPS, but he developed into one of the most productive hitters on a World Series-winning offense. His 52.9% hard-hit rate and 13.6% barrel rate were among the best in baseball.

Bauers also found productivity against both left-handed and right-handed pitching. He finished with a .901 OPS against lefties and a .863 OPS against righties. Bauers could serve as an everyday starter, not a traditional platoon hitter.

Bauers also improved in the postseason, where he earned NLCS MVP honors after sweeping the Dodgers. He then was an instrumental part of bringing Milwaukee their first World Series. Bauers also has ties to Orange County as he is from Newport Beach and went to Marina High School in Huntington Beach.

Bauers primarily played first base in 2026, but has experience in the corner outfield spots and can serve as a designated hitter, giving the Angels flexibility alongside Schanuel. There are some concerns about whether Bauers can sustain his breakout production, and his postseason production could drive up his price in free agency. However, if the Angels can bring him in at a reasonable price, he could provide immediate, consistent offensive production as a left-handed bat.

JB putting his body on the line ❕ pic.twitter.com/7Mt6oBHeDB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) October 29, 2026