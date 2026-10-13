The Free Agent Mistake the Angels Must Avoid this Off Season

Free agent season is like an extended Christmas for baseball fans. The lists of goodies available are widely known and rumors fly about which team might bring a prized player home for their fanbase. For teams on the cusp of winning a key free agent signing could get them to October. But for a rebuilding team like the Angels, there are certain free agents they would be wise to avoid.

The biggest mistake the Angels could make this off season would be signing a free agent who has rejected a qualifying offer from their previous team. Below is a list of reasons why it is critical the team avoids this mistake.

Prioritizing the Long-Term Rebuild Over Quick Fixes

The Angels are far from a team that is on the cusp of winning. Riding the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball and fresh off the first 100 loss season in franchise history, the lineup is full of holes, the defense is well below MLB standards, and a proliferation of strikeouts ends any hopes of sustained rallies before they even have an opportunity to begin.

Yes, the Angels have a strong starting rotation and a potential star in Zach Neto. And they have a potential ace in Reid Detmers. But they need an entire bullpen, a solution at third base, a solution at second base, and at least one more quality outfielder. Plus the team needs depth for inevitable injuries.

Fortunately for the Angels, the farm system has made a dramatic improvement in 2026 and is finally pointed in the right direction. The AA Trash Pandas are loaded at positions of dire need for the big league club and won the Southern League championship, giving Angels fans hope for the future. A draft loaded with SEC and ACC tested talent that is full of players with high contact profiles infused some much needed talent into the organization and the trade deadline really kicked off a rebuild.

It is critical the Angels continue adding talent to the farm system. Any free agent signings that would cost draft capital and international signing money would be counterproductive at this stage.

The Steep Cost of the Qualifying Offer: Why the Angels Can't Afford the Draft Penalties

COTUIT 06/21/24 Jarren Advincula of Cotuit turns to throw to first as Kane Kepley of Hyannis slides into second. Cape League baseball Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



If the Angels sign a free agent who was offered then refused a qualifying offer by their previous team, the Angels will lose both their second highest draft pick in the 2027 draft and $500,000 in international bonus pool signing ability. Losing the ability to add to the farm in order to hopefully win in 2027 would be foolish for a laundry list of reasons.





Last summer the Angels drafted Jarren Advincula, the NCAA batting champion out of Georgia Tech, with their second round draft pick. the 21 year old torched the highly competitive ACC and slashed an incredible .434/.503/.629 with 28 extra base hits in 61 games.

In looking on the international side, Walbert Urena was signed for $140,000 in 2021. Hayden Alvarez is about to be a Top 100 prospect and was signed for $685,000.

At a time when the Angels are trying to rebuild the organization from the bottom up, the opportunity to draft and sign young players is critical. Yes, the examles above are highlights and there will be misses but the more prospects the Angels can bring in, the better the odds of finding one who pans out.

Free Agents Taken Off the Board: Top Targets the Angels Must Pass On

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teams have five days after the end of the World Series to issue a qualifying offer to a player. The value of the QO is projected to be $23.15 million for one year. If the player accepts the offer, he is under contract for the following season. If the offer is rejected, the player becomes a free agent and is tied to draft and international bonus pool penalties for their signing team.

There are a handful of players who are locks to both receive and reject the QO as greener pastures surely await them in free agency. On the grass, Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki will defintely fall in this category and the Mariners' Randy Arozarena is a solid bet to join him. Brandon Lowe would be a perfect fit at second base, but Pittsburgh will definitely offer him a QO. Behind the plate, Ryan Jeffers should both receive and reject the Twins offer of a QO.

The Angels biggest weakness is on the mound and several options there will likely be taken off the board. Expect the Yankees to offer David Bednar a QO and the Padres should extend one to Adrian Morejon.

Smart Shopping: Ineligible Free Agents Who Belong on the Angels’ Radar

Sep 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits an RBI single against the Atlanta Braves in the eleventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not every free agent can be offered a Qualifying Offer. Players traded during the previous season are ineligible as are players who have previously received one. The good news for the Angels is there are high level players at positions of dire need who fall into these categories. And, of course, most free agents are not high profile enough to be offered a top dollar, one year deal by their clubs.

Both Tarik Skubal and Freddy Peralta were traded during the 2026 season. So was second baseman Luis Arraez. These are the top free agents at their positions and will be free of penalty if the Angels sign them.

Just down the street in San Diego, Michael King has the option to become a free agent. He was previously offered a QO so it can not happen again.

Whether the team decides to invest at the top of the free agent market or not remains to be seen. The second tier would still offer them the opportunity to improve the team. A bridge to future third baseman Jake Munroe is critcial and a veteran is likely going to be brought in. Alec Bohm will not be offered a QO. In the bullpen, Clay Holmes, AJ Minter, and a reunion with Brock Burke could be on the table.

There are a ton of options that will not cost the Angels on draft day or on the international market. It is critical the Angels look at those options and avoid the mistake of signing a free agent with a Qualifying Offer attached.