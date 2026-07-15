The Ultimate Angel Stadium Visitor Guide: Parking, Food, and Seating Tips

Nothing beats time spent at the ballpark with family and friends. Each year nearly 3 million fans attend Angels games. Now the fourth oldest stadium in Major League Baseball, Angels Stadium holds its charm but also shows its age.

Here are the questions to the most common questions fans have.

How much is parking at an Angels game?

General parking is $25 for Angels games and can be purchased at the gate. All on site payments are cashless. Preferred parking is available for $35 but is very limited. If you want preferred parking it is best to buy it at Angels.com or on the MLB Ballpark App when you buy your tickets.

If you drive a Lexus, there is a special lot near the entrance reserved for Lexus drivers. There is no extra cost to park in the Lexus lot.

Is there less expensive parking near Angels Stadium?

Yes. Several office parks around the stadium have parking available for less than $25. There is also limited street parking on Dupont Drive and Rampart Street. Both offer quick access to freeways.

Is tailgating allowed at Angel Stadium, and what are the rules?

Yes, tailgating is allowed and given Anaheim's mild weather it is quite common. It is only allowed in the lot with the Big A per the team website but fans will commonly enjoy some time together in other lots as well.

An obvious rule is that if you pay for one parking spot, use one parking spot. Your tailgate does not have the right to block other spaces.

Also, alcohol is prohibited per the official stadium rules.

Which seats are in the shade at Angels Stadium?

Day games can be warm in the Anaheim sun. To ensure shade, sit in the 200 level. These seats are directly underneath the overhang for the Club Level and are in the shade.

A less expensive option is to sit up top in the 500 level on the third base side. Sections 511 through 526 generally have shade from row L and up.

Even if your seats are in the shade, the concourse behind the 200 level will offer shade and a good view of the field. This is a great place to cool off for a couple of innings.

What are the best food options at Angels Stadium?

That is a tough call. Angels Stadium is not a foodies paradise but it does have solid options. The best helmet nachos are out in left field at the Modelo patio. Fans like Chronic Tacos which has stands throughout the stadium. Oggi's Pizza also has numerous locations.

Baseball and hot dogs go together perfectly. For your standard ballpark hotdog go to any of te Ballpark Classics or Grab N Go locations throughout the ballpark. For your more adventerous or gourmet options looks for the stands just that are on the walkways outside of the stadium by each base.

On the club level down the third base line is Brewery X which has both restaurant quality food and a wide variety of microbrews. Reservations are not necessary but highly encouraged. The buffet in the Diamond Club also offers high quality food options.

What family activities are there at Angels Stadium?

Pac Man Chomp Shop | Jeff Joiner

Family Sunday is a routine promotion at the Big A. Kids walk the Angels players out to their positions prior to the games and do the "play ball" announcement prior to first pitch. After Sunday afternoon games, kids are allowed to run the bases.

Pac Man Pavilion behind the the stands in center field is a huge hit with kids. The area has video games, collectables, and some really tasty snacks and desserts.

What time do gates open before an Angels game?

Getting to the ballpark early to watch batting practice (and perhaps score an autograph) can be fun. Gates to the games typically open 2 hours before game time and security is very accomodating to fans wanting to get closer to the field during warmups.

Do babies and toddlers need a ticket for Angel Stadium?

Sep 16, 2018; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) signs an autographs to a kid before a game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Angels won 4-3. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No. Children 2 and under are admitted free to Angels games. You only need to buy a ticket for a little one if you plan on giving them their own seat. If they are going to sit in your lap, they are free.

Can I buy tickets at the Angel Stadium box office to avoid fees?

Yes, you can buy tickets at the ticketing windows that are located near each entrance to the stadium. Tickets sold on site are sold for face value.

Where is the best place to buy cheap Angels tickets?

This largely depends on the game(s) you wish to attend. Here is Angels On SI's guide to scoring the best deals on Angels tickets.

Do not expect to find discounted tickets when the team hosts series against the Dodgers or Yankees or on holidays. However, for most games you can follow the guide above and save yourself some money.

What is the Angel Stadium bag policy (clear bag rules)?

It is best to show up to the game with a clear bag to avoid delays getting into the ballpark but the Angels do not have a hard clear bag policy.

Security will let in small, single zipper bags that are 12"x12" or smaller but it will be searched on your way into the ballpark.

Can I bring a diaper bag and baby supplies into Angels Stadium?

Yes. Diaper bags and medically required items are allowed into the ballpark after being searched by security. This will add a little time to your entrance to the ballpark but is very common.

One note, security can be tight on the amount of fluids they allow into the ballpark and I had an issue with the hard, frozen ice packs being allowed in. The softer cold packs were easier to get through security.

Are strollers allowed inside Angel Stadium?

Yes, strollers are allowed inside the stadium but they must go through a full security screening.

What is the outside food policy for Angels games?

Outside food is permitted inside the stadium unless you are in a suite. The amount of food generally needs to be enough for your immediate group. No bulk items are allowed.

My family will typically bring a bag of peanuts and other snacks and do not have an issue. I have seen fans bringing in sandwiches, burgers, and assorted snacks as well.

Where is the best spot to catch a home run or get an autograph?

May 31, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) signs autographs prior to the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Home runs travel over the outfield fence, so sitting in the outfield is your best bet to catch a home run ball. Major League players are the best in the world, but they are still human. Try sitting in the first ten rows in left field or right field if catching a home run ball is your goal.

Autographs are only available before the game and players generally only sign after batting practice. Head down close to the Angels dugout (located on the third base side) during batting practice if you are searching for a signature.

Some tips on autographs: kids first and the word "please" goes a really long way. Also, if the player is stretching, working out, or doing any baseball related drills wait until he is done then politely ask for a signature.

If you want to guarantee yourself a legitimate autographed souvenir there are two locations in the ballpark that sell them. One is on the ground level behind third base. The second is in on the concourse very near home plate on the first base side.