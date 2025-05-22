Astros Ace Struggles in Latest Start After Phenomenal Beginning to Season
The Houston Astros have had a hit-or-miss start to the 2025 season, and much of the success they have been able to find is via their pitching staff.
Multiple starters have shown promising flashes, and when Spencer Arrighetti returns, they will have one more added to the mix.
Unfortunately, they have had somewhat of a revolving door with their injuries in the pitching staff, with Forrest Whitley already going on the injured list twice, Ronel Blanco suffering a recent injury and multiple others that have come in the past few days.
This has led to a heavy weight being placed on the shoulders of Hunter Brown to be not only an ace, but a guiding force for the pitching staff. For the duration of the first month and a half of the season, he has been. Unfortunately he would have a difficult showing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.
In 5.0 innings pitched, he allowed seven hits, five earned runs, and two walks while accruing four strikeouts. This was the first time he struggled this season as he has otherwise been spectacular.
How Does This Start Compare to Brown's Other Appearances in 2025?
Prior to this game, Brown was putting himself in a position to be considered for American League Cy Young Award candidacy, and frankly, one bad outing does not take him out of it.
His first nine starts of the season he would throw 90+ pitches in each one, pitching 56.2 innings, accruing a 1.43 ERA, 0.829 WHIP, with 67 strikeouts to 14 walks and a complete game. In addition, he put together a 6-2 record, which is rather impressive given the Astros are 25-24 through 49 games.
Compared to previous seasons, this is definitively a breakout year for him. He has already put up 2.5 bWAR compared to 2.6 last season in 22 more appearances. He is truly one of the best pitchers in baseball, and despite a rough start against the Rays recently, he has shown that he can be an elite hurler this season.
Hopefully he can get back on track in his next appearance, as this would give him the ability to prove he can overcome adversity as well, which is crucial for any pitcher deserving of awards.