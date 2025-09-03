Astros AL West Magic Number Falls After Series Opening Loss to Yankees
The Houston Astros did not start its series with the New York Yankees as they hoped, but their chances of winning the AL West improved a bit regardless.
The Astros (76-63) fell to the Yankees, 7-1. Houston managed only five hits and one run off Yankees starter Max Fried. Houston’s Yainer Diaz drove in its only run. Meanwhile, New York’s bats chased off Astros starter Framber Valdez after five innings, as he gave up eight hits and six earned runs. With the loss, the Astros missed a chance to trim their magic number to win the AL West on their own. But they got a little help on Tuesday night.
Houston Astros Magic Number
After Tuesday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was cut to 21. Houston managed to do that even with the loss to the Yankees because Seattle Mariners lost, too. The magic number is the combination of Astros wins and the Mariners losses that Houston needs to clinch the title. Since Seattle lost, the number dropped by one. In addition, Houston’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to 19.
As a bonus, the Texas Rangers finally cooled off after losing to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3. So, the Rangers didn’t gain any ground.
The Astros will send Jason Alexander to the mound to face New York’s Will Warren on Wednesday. The finale on Thursday will feature Houston’s Cristian Javier against New York’s Carlos Rodón.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros. The race is by no means over.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 19
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 21
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 23
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 3-4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 2)
Houston Astros: 76-63 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 73-66 (3.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-68 (4.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (23 games): Sept. 3 at Tampa Bay; Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (22 games): Sept. 3 at Arizona; Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.