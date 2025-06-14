Astros Calling Up Outfielder Who Was Their Spring Training Standout
As the Houston Astros continue to play some great baseball, they have recently selected the contract of a player who will hopefully help them in the outfield.
While the Astros have had a great season so far, they need a boost offensively.
With veterans like Yordan Alvarez injured and Christian Walker and Jose Altuve struggling, the unit has been lackluster at times.
Fortunately, youngsters Isaac Paredes and Jeremy Pena have been good enough to cover up for some of the issues.
One position in particular that has been an issue is in the outfield.
The experiment to have Altuve transition to left field hasn’t worked out well, and with Jacob Melton going down with an ankle injury on Friday night, Houston decided selected the contract of Cooper Hummel to seemingly replace the rookie.
2025 has been a wild time for Hummel.
The slugger was designated for assignment by the Astros ahead of Opening Day, and he has had some cups of coffee with both the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees.
Now, he is back with Houston and might be getting a chance to prove himself.
Even though he has bounced around, he hasn’t had many opportunities in the Majors. However, the 30-year-old has slashed .273/.382/.473 in the minors this campaign coming off his breakout showing in spring training where he slashed .316/.435/.447, so he might be able to provide a much-needed spark on offense for the Astros.
If Hummel’s hitting can translate to the Majors, there could be plenty of at-bats for him in the outfield.
Houston is searching for someone to step up, and Hummel is getting his shot before the front office weighs external options before the trade deadline.
