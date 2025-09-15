Astros Enter Pivotal Rangers Series Seeking Final AL Wild Card Berth
When the Houston Astros left for Toronto last week, they led the American League West. As they returned to Houston from Atlanta, they were behind the Seattle Mariners.
The Astros (81-69) enter Monday’s game with the Texas Rangers (79-71) one game behind the Mariners in the division race and two games ahead of the Rangers in the AL wild card race. Houston can still win the division — the Mariners come to Houston later this week. But, for now, the goal is to, at minimum, remain in line for the final wild card berth in the American League.
The Rangers have their eye on that berth, too. This series, which ends Wednesday, will be huge for both teams.
Houston Astros Playoff Chase
The magic number, for now, has changed from winning the AL West to claiming a wild card berth. Houston’s magic number for a wild card berth is 11 going into Monday’s game. The Astros can cut the number every time they win or when the Rangers lose. So, the goal is clear for Houston — double up as much as possible the next three games.
With a two-game lead on the Rangers for that wild card berth, the scenarios look like this:
Astros sweep series and they go up five games.
Astros win two out of three and go up three games.
Astros lose two out of three and remain up by one game.
Astros get swept and fall behind the Rangers by one game.
The stakes are high for both teams. In addition to the playoff chase, the Silver Boot is on the line in the annual rivalry series.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 12
AL West Race (after Sept. 14)
Seattle Mariners: 82-68 (lead division)
Houston Astros: 81-69 (1.0 games back)
Texas Rangers: 79-71 (3.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (12 games): Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (12 games): Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 14)
New York Yankees: 83-66 (2.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 82-68 (1.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 81-69 (last wild card berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-71 (2.0 games behind final berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 78-71 (2.5 games behind final berth)