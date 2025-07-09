Astros Land Talented, Texas-Based SEC Power Hitter in Latest MLB Mock Draft
Although the Houston Astros did not select right fielder Cam Smith in the MLB draft, that trade for him from the Chicago Cubs has significantly improved their lineup.
While the Astros have a strong track record on Day 2, especially with young pitchers, they have an opportunity to make a significant impact with their No. 21 overall pick should young talent fall there.
With the second-best record in the AL East, Houston is not required to draft based on need.
That should lead to them drafting with the mindset of the best talent available in the first round.
Since 2016, the Astros have not selected a high school prospect with their first-round pick, and that trend is expected to continue in 2025.
Keith Law with The Athletic (subscription required) released his latest MLB mock draft and has Houston selecting Texas A&M outfielder Jace LaViolette.
“The Astros seem more inclined to take a college hitter here, although they could be one of the buyers on late-rising pitcher Gage Wood, and I know they’re very high on prep hitter Cooper Flemming, who’d be a reach here but won’t get to their next pick at 95,” Law writes.
Should LaViolette be there, the Astros should snag the 6-foot-6, 230-pound SEC power hitter.
He was once considered a potential No. 1 overall selection after a stellar sophomore campaign in 2024, where he slashed .305/.449/.726 with 29 home runs and 78 RBI.
His stock fell with a down year in 2025, where he posted a .258/.427/.576 slash line with 18 home runs and 61 RBI. The end of his season was truncated by an injury in the SEC Tournament.
However, he set school records with 68 home runs and 169 walks during his college career.
LaViolette combines raw power, strong athleticism, and a bit of positional versatility in the outfield.
He moved to center field last spring after playing the outfield corners as a freshman for A&M, and his assessment on the MiLB Pipeline projects him spending his career in the majors at right field.
Many teams might be put off by his concerning average and downturn in 2025, but Houston can afford to approach their selection with a more holistic view of his career, especially selecting that far back in the first round.
Should such a power hitter with raw physical tools be there at No. 21 overall, LaViolette would be a steal.
