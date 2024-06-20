Astros Linked to All-America College Outfielder in Mock Draft
The Houston Astros are struggling to get back into the playoff race in the American League with the 2024 MLB Draft just a month away.
But, general manager Dana Brown and his team still need to plan for the future, and that’s what the draft is for.
Recently, ESPN published one of the first two-round mock drafts for the July 14 draft in Fort Worth, Texas, which is part of All-Star Game festivities being hosted by the Texas Rangers.
The Astros don’t have a second-round pick. They surrendered that after signing a qualified free agent, per league rules. So, they have to get this first-round pick right.
Houston, which has the No. 28 overall pick, is pegged to select Mississippi State right fielder Dakota Jordan.
So, why? ESPN notes that while the Astros are believed to be looking at several prep players, there is a thought that Brown is leaning toward a college player and one that could be ready sooner. Per the mock, Brown scouted Jordan personally in a tournament, along with Louisiana shortstop Kyle DeBarge and Virginia shortstop Griff O'Ferrall.
It’s worth noting that Houston selected a shortstop in the first round last July, Nebraska’s Brice Matthews. He was recently promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi.
Jordan was a significant offensive force for the Bulldogs in 2024. He slashed .354/.459/.671/1.129 with 14 doubles, one triple, 20 home runs and 72 RBI. He struck out 84 times and walked 44 times.
He was primarily a corner outfielder in college. He started most of his games in right field this season while in 2023, his starting position came at left field.
Coming off a Perfect Game Freshman All-America season in 2023, he was Second Team NCBWA All-American this season. He was named to the Charlottesville All-Regional Team, selected the Ferriss Trophy Winner and named Second Team All-SEC.
Selecting a player like Jordan doesn’t mean that he’ll be Major League ready next season. But the Astros are in a position where they must plan for several eventualities, one of which is the potential for losing right fielder Kyle Tucker.
He is a two-time All-Star who is angling for his third straight nod next month in Arlington. He was fifth in American League Most Valuable Player voting and he and the Astros have not come to an agreement on any extension. He is under team control for 2025 and can become a free agent after that.
Jordan could be a potential back-up plan in the event that the Astros lose Tucker after 2025.