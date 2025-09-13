Astros Magic Number Drops But AL West Playoff Race Remains Tight
The Houston Astros needed a win and an 11-3 shellacking of the Atlanta Braves on Friday was just what they needed after losing their American League West lead on Thursday.
The Astros (80-68) finally reached the 80-win threshold, making them the third American League team to do so this season, after the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers. The pair lead the AL East and the AL Central, respectively.
Houston lost its division lead on Thursday after losing to the Blue Jays and Seattle beat the Los Angeles Angels. Plus, Texas moved to within two games of the lead after sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Astros will turn to Hunter Brown on the mound for Saturday’s game as they try to make more inroads into that magic number. But what happened after the Astros won on Friday?
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Friday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 16. By blowing out the Braves in Atlanta, Houston trimmed the magic number to 15. The Astros still have a long way to go to clinch the division or a playoff berth. But the Astros were able to relax and watch to see if the number would be trimmed further.
Texas wasn’t in a cooperative mood. The Rangers beat the New York Mets, 8-3, to keep pace with Houston. The Rangers are still two games back of the Astros going into Saturday’s games. But the Astros were just as interested in what Seattle did against the Los Angeles Angels. The Mariners won, 2-1, so Houston remained tied for the division lead.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 15
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 14
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 13-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 12)
Houston Astros: 80-68 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 80-68 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 78-70 (2.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 12)
New York Yankees: 82-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-67 (1.5 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 80-68 (tied for last berth)
Seattle Mariners: 80-68 (tied for last berth)
Texas Rangers: 78-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)