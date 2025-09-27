Astros Playoff Hopes Relying on In-State Rivals Ability To Keep Winning
The Houston Astros playoff hopes are still alive, but not entirely in their hands. They have to win, that is a given and had the team won yesterday in their series opener there would be a little (very little) less pressure, but still less.
The Astros have not had a good stretch recently as they have only won one of their last seven, which has cost them the AL West title. Now, the team is rooting for the Texas Rangers for maybe the first time ever.
The last wild card spot in the American League is currently owned by the Cleveland Guardians, who are facing off against the Rangers and have also just lost to them.
The Guardians have a one-game lead over the Astros right now, so yes, the Astros have to win, but it is crucial that the Guardians also lose. Which means that Astros' fans are now also Rangers' fans.
It is hard to imagine that anybody who roots for the Houston organization could possibly wish positive thoughts towards a Rangers squad, but it is now or never. Their playoff hopes are going to hinge on them taking this series. If the Guardians lose out and the Astros win out, then the Astros solely own that last wild card spot.
Ultimately, the Astros need to get wins out of both of their final games and hope that the Rangers can do the same, because if the Rangers do not, then the Astros' season is over. The team needs to keep their eyes on their own paper, but they will need some help from an outside source.
Astros Final Two Games
AJ Blubaugh iHe is set to take the mound for the Astros in game two to get the team back on track. Talk about a high-takes matchup in his first season in the majors.
This will be only his third start this season as he has primarily came out of the bullpen in the 10 games that he has seen action. The 25-year-old is posting an ERA under 2.00, though with a 3-1 record, which is all in his favor.
Blubaugh has the upper hand against the 21-year-old he will be facing from the Angels, Caden Dana. Dana made his debut last season, but hasn't been used much. He has only seen the mound in six games this year (four starts) and is posting an ERA that is creeping up on 6.50.
The Astros haven't listed their matchup for the finale, but they need to take care of business regardless. Maybe, just maybe, the team will get to play next week, but they are going to need a little help from the Rangers.