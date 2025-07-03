Astros Provide Encouraging Update Regarding Yordan Alvarez's Injured Hand
As the Houston Astros continue to try to prove they are the team to beat in the American League West, they have had to deal with their fair share of injuries.
Coming into the season, offense always felt like it was going to be an issue for the Astros after trading away Kyle Tucker and letting Alex Bregman walk in free agency.
For the most part, that has been the case. Some of their star veterans have struggled, and it has been Jeremy Pena and Isaac Paredes as the top two performers. One of the most shocking developments so far has been the struggles of Yordan Alvarez before he got injured.
Unfortunately, the star slugger for Houston has missed a lot of time already with a hand injury, and his return still appears to be up in the air. Recently, the Astros provided an update on their star.
As Alvarez was starting to ramp up his rehab, he felt some more pain in discomfort in his hand, resulting in him once again being shut down and having to see a specialist.
Even though he was shut down, there is some encouraging news that the pain was due to inflammation and not because of the broken bone in the hand, which is a non-factor now.
He received a couple of injections for the pain and inflammation, and will now have to wait a couple of days.
Hopefully, this is just a minor setback for Alvarez and his hopeful return to Houston. With Pena now being on the injured list, the team could certainly use their designated hitter back and healthy.
