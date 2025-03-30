Astros Set Starting Rotation for Upcoming San Francisco Giants Series
With a rare off day on Sunday, the Houston Astros got ahead of the game and set their rotation for their three-games series with the San Francisco Giants on Monday at Daikin Park.
It turns out that the Astros aren’t going to deviate from their set rotation.
Monday’s start will feature Ronel Blanco making his season debut, followed by Hayden Wesneski. Then, on Wednesday’s game, the rotation will turn back to ace Framber Valdez.
One thing Astros fans won't get to see is former Houston pitcher Justin Verlander take the hill for the Giants. The three-time Cy Young winner, signed by San Francisco in the offseason, pitched on Saturday. His turn won’t come up until at least Thursday.
Blanco, a 31-year-old right-hander, is coming off a 13-6 season in 2024 that saw him throw his first career no-hitter in his season debut. In his first full season as a starter, he had a 2.80 ERA in 167.1 innings, with 166 strikeouts and 68 walks. He allowed batters to hit just .190 against him.
Wesneski, a 27-year-old right-hander, was one of three players acquired by the Astros in the Kyle Tucker trade. Houston also received third baseman Isaac Paredes and rookie star Cam Smith.
Wesneski was overshadowed by both, but with several Astros starters still recovering from major injuries, he was a valuable piece of the deal.
He was never a full-time starter in Chicago. Last season he went 3-6 with a 3.86 ERA in 28 games (seven starts). He also had two holds as a reliever. He struck out 67 and walked 21 in 67.2 innings.
For his three-year MLB career, he is 9-13 with a 3.93 ERA in 68 games (22 starts) with 183 strikeouts and 60 walks. Batters are hitting .225 off him.
Valdez, a 31-year-old left-hander, drew the opening-day start on Thursday against the New York Mets. In that game he claimed his first victory, as he threw seven innings, allowed four hits and no runs. He struck out four and walked two.
Last season he went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA in 31 starts. He struck out 200 and walked 57 in 198 innings and finished among the Top 7 in American League Cy Young voting.
Valdez is entering the final year of team control and will be a free agent after the season. He will be one of the top left-handed pitchers on the free-agent market.