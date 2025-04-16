Astros Slot Intriguing Rookie for Another Turn in Rotation with Padres up Next
With the comforts of home ahead for the Houston Astros, they’ve set their pitching probables for this weekend’s series with the San Diego Padres.
With an off day to play with on Thursday, the Astros have opted to give each of the three starters for the series an extra day of rest, including rookie Ryan Gusto. He’ll make his second start of the season on Friday.
The Athletic reported the probables for the series on social media.
Gusto made his first start of the season on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels. He went four innings and took the loss, throwing 72 pitches. He gave up four hits, three earned runs and a home run. He also struck out six and walked one.
Before that, he made five relief appearances for Houston, including a three-inning stint on April 5, during which he gave up one hit and no runs.
He enters the game with a 1-1 record and a 3.00 ERA in five games, with 12 innings pitched. He has struck out 15 and walked three.
Before the season started Houston had him on a bit of a yo-yo. He was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land coming out of spring training, but the Astros pulled him back and put him on the opening-day roster as bullpen depth. He made his MLB debut on March 31. That debut was six months in the making.
Gusto’s original call-up was on Sept. 29 of last year but because the game was canceled due to rain, he became what is called a “phantom ballplayer” — at least until his appearance in March.
The 26-year-old was an 11th-round pick in the 2019 MLB draft out of Florida Southwestern State Junior College. He did not play in the 2020 season as minor league baseball was shut down due to COVID-19. He missed the 2021 season after he had Tommy John surgery.
He was typically a starter in the minor leagues, where he started 56 of his 83 career games, with a record of 21-16 and a 4.31 ERA. He struck out 371 and walked 142 in 363 innings. Last season at Sugar Land he was the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the month in July.
Houston’s starting rotation is beset with injuries, as starters Lance McCullers Jr., Spencer Arrighetti, Luis Garcia, Cristian Javier and J.P. France are working through injuries and could return this season. McCullers — who has missed two seasons — is the closest to returning and could step into Gusto’s spot when he returns.
Gusto is in the rotation due to Arrighetti’s injury, a broken right thumb.
Hayden Wesneski will play in Saturday’s game and Framber Valdez will pitch in Sunday’s finale.