Astros Top Outfield Prospect Returns from Injured List Sooner Than Expected
So much for a recovery that could take “weeks” for Houston Astros outfield prospect Jacob Melton.
Last Friday, the Astros moved Melton to Triple-A Sugar Land’s 7-day injured list, retroactive to two days earlier, due to a back injury.
Later, Astros general manager Dana Brown said on a pre-game radio show that his recovery from the injury might take “weeks.”
Well, “weeks” turned into one week because Melton was active for Wednesday’s game, which was the first day he was eligible to return from the 7-day injured list. The game was his first of this season.
Like many position players coming back from an injury, Melton didn’t play in the field. He took the third spot in the order and was slotted in as the designated hitter.
He played the entire game but didn’t collect a hit in four plate appearances. He went 0-for-3 with a walk and struck out twice.
The Astros are counting on Melton, at some point, to join their outfield at the Major League level.
Melton injured himself making a diving catch during one of Houston’s final spring training games in Florida. He reportedly dealt with back issues throughout spring training.
Midway through the 2023 season Melton emerged as the organization’s No. 1 overall after the Astros traded away talent to the New York Mets for pitcher Justin Verlander. He remained in that spot until earlier this year when Cam Smith moved into the No. 1 spot.
Smith was part of the deal for outfielder Kyle Tucker, as Houston acquired him, along with third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, from the Chicago Cubs.
Smith is playing right field for the Astros, but he is listed as a third baseman. Assuming Smith remains in the Majors he will graduate from prospect rankings sometime next month.
Shortstop Brice Matthews, a Houston native, is the organization’s No. 2 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, followed by Melton, catcher Walker Janek and third baseman Zach Dezenzo.
Houston selected Melton in the second round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Oregon State. Before the Beavers he played junior college baseball at Linn-Benton CC (Ore.). With OSU he was the Pac-12 player of the year in 2022.
He worked his way up to Triple-A by last season and has been a non-roster invitee to Major League spring training the last two seasons. For his minor league career, he has slashed .250/.325/.773 with 42 home runs and 122 RBI.