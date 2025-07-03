Astros Veteran Outfielder Making Significant Progress in Return From Injury Setback
The Houston Astros have had a pretty difficult season when it comes to injuries, specifically, and yet they have been able to overcome this setback en route to an American League West-leading 52-34 record through the first few months of the season.
This success has largely come from the team's ability to play through adversity and just stick with teams as long as possible before pulling away later on.
It is rather impressive how well the team has done without some of their key playmakers, and as time goes on, it seems as though many of these pieces could return rather quickly.
One such instance is Chas McCormick, who, after a stint on the 10-day injured list with a strained oblique, is set to make a rehab appearance.
After spending some time in West Palm Beach to take live swings and at-bats, he is now heading to Triple-A Sugar Land to continue his rehab, as was reported by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
McCormick has had a few good stints with the Astros at various points throughout his career and has been a quality option for the team to turn to in the outfield. While he has struggled in recent years both with injuries and production, he has what it takes to compete at the MLB level, and should be able to showcase that when he returns from this setback.
Thankfully, it was just a quick stint, and now he will get a little bit of time with Triple-A before likely being brought back up to the Major League roster.
