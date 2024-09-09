Can Houston Astros Still Trust Slumping Ace in October?
Houston Astros fans may not want to admit it, but Justin Verlander isn't what he used to be.
The Astros ace got lit up again on Sunday, allowing eight runs on eight hits in three innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He walked one, didn't strike anyone out and surrendered two home runs -- both to Pavin Smith, who tagged him for a grand slam and a three-run homer on Sunday Night Baseball.
With the ugly loss, Verlander is now 3-6 with a 5.30 ERA. He's 0-4 with a 9.68 ERA and a 1.92 WHIP in four starts since returning from a two-month IL stint in late August. After two decades of excellence and three AL Cy Young awards, the 41-year-old legend finally seems to be showing his age.
With only three weeks left in the regular season, the timing couldn't be worse for Houston. Not only are the Astros still fighting to clinch the AL West over the Seattle Mariners, but they also need to start lining up their playoff rotation soon.
Houston manager Joe Espada has already said that the team will go back to a six-man rotation after Monday's off day, which should help give the staff some extra rest. However, fatigue shouldn't be a factor for Verlander, who's only thrown 74 2/3 innings this season.
If the former MVP doesn't turn things around over the next few weeks, Espada may have no choice but to relegate him to the bullpen during the postseason. Verlander's been sensational in October throughout his career (17-12, 3.58 ERA), but he needs to show some signs of improvement before Espada can trust him in the playoffs.
Because right now, Verlander looks like an inferior option compared to Framber Valdez, Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Yusei Kikuchi and even Spencer Arrighetti, all of whom have pitched better than him this year (especially lately). If the nine-time All-Star doesn't do something to change that, he better start getting ready to come out of the bullpen next month.