Former Astros World Series Champion Traded to Potential Playoff Foe
The Houston Astros may be seeing one of their former relievers if they’re able to reach the postseason.
The Atlanta Braves traded reliever Rafael Montero to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, putting the right-hander in position to potentially see his old team later this year. The Tigers announced the deal on social media.
The Tigers and Astros are set to face each other in a three-game series Aug. 18-20. The two teams currently lead their divisions, so there is the chance they could face one another again in the American League playoffs.
The two teams met in the wild card round, and the Tigers swept the series.
The 34-year-old Montero appeared in 39 games for Atlanta, with a 0-1 record and a 5.40 ERA. He also had seven holds. He struck out 39 and walked 22 in 38.1 innings.
Montero joined the Astros midway through the 2021 season. The Astros acquired him and pitcher Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners for third baseman Abraham Toro and pitcher Joe Smith.
He was supposed to help the Astros push to the 2021 World Series, but his season was short-lived. He pitched in four games before he was placed on the injured list with a season-ending right shoulder impingement.
Montero returned in the 2022 season and was a vital part of Houston’s bullpen as it helped the Astros win the World Series. He appeared in 71 games, as he went 5-2 with a 2.37 ERA. He had 23 holds and 14 saves in 16 chances. He struck out 73 and walked 23 in 68.1 innings.
He was also part of the combination of pitchers that no-hit the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series.
He played two more seasons with the Astros, helping them to the playoffs each of the next two seasons. In five seasons with Houston, he went 9-8 with a 3.82 ERA in 187 games. He 15 saves, struck out 185 and walked 75.
Montero has also played for the New York Mets and the Texas Rangers.
