Former Houston Astros Prospect Garcia Dead at 24
Former Houston Astros pitching prospect Ronny García, along with his father, tragically lost their lives in a traffic accident on the Las Galeras-Samaná highway in Samaná, Dominican Republic. García, just 24 years old, had shown promise in his career where he played in the Astros' minor league system.
García's journey in baseball began in 2016 when he signed with Houston as a 16-year-old international prospect. Over the next seven years he pitched in various leagues and teams within the organization.
In 2021, García made his way from the Dominican Summer League Affiliates to the United States. That year, he had a 2.11 ERA between the Florida Complex League and Class-A Fayetteville. His success continued into 2022, where he allowed only one run in 18.1 innings.
Throughout his professional career, García posted a 3.42 ERA, recording nine wins and 14 saves in 122 total appearances along with 200 strikeouts in 186.2 innings. He allowed 170 hits, 71 earned runs, eight home runs and 100 walks.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny García," wrote the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, a Carolina League team and the a Single-A affiliate of the Astros in a statement. "Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark. He was a talented pitcher and a beloved teammate. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."
In February 2024, García signed with the York Revolution of the Atlantic League. His addition to the team was met with excitement from the team's manager, Rick Forney, who envisioned García as a valuable addition to the bullpen.
“He’ll be a young bullpen arm for us,” Revolution manager Rick Forney said a few months ago in an interview. “I’m excited about him. He has really good career numbers. He’s an intriguing young pitcher. I’m hoping I can get him to be more than just a one-inning guy, maybe a bridge-type guy in the sixth or seventh inning. I’m excited to get my eyes on him.”
Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of a talent gone too soon.