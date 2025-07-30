Former MLB Exec Reveals Astros' Stance on Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado
The Houston Astros' plans ahead of the MLB trade deadline are clear: they want to add a left-handed bat -- preferably an infielder -- and a starting pitcher who can slide in behind Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown to start postseason games.
Ideally, the batter they acquire would be able to play third base, where the injury to Isaac Paredes has created a massive void.
An All-Star for the second consecutive year, he has filled in admirably for Alex Bregman, who departed in free agency and signed a deal with the Boston Red Sox.
But he recently suffered a hamstring injury that general manager Dana Brown has admitted is more severe than the team originally believed.
Paredes is the fifth player from the Opening Day starting lineup who is currently on the shelf, joining designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, second baseman Brendan Rodgers, shortstop Jeremy Pena and center fielder Jake Meyers.
That is a lot of production to replace, but the team has managed to stay afloat, owning a 61-47 record entering play on July 30, four games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.
While Brown and the front office are on the hunt for a left-handed bat, they need to find someone who can fill the void created at the hot corner, with Paredes suffering what sounds like it could be a long-term injury.
One player who could be available is Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals.
However, Jim Bowden of The Athletic, during a recent appearance on Foul Territory, revealed that the eight-time All-Star doesn’t sound like an option for the Astros ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Houston was close to acquiring Arenado previously, but the deal didn’t get across the finish line after he vetoed the deal using his no-trade clause.
Given how close the sides were to getting something done before, it would make some sense to revisit those discussions. But the former MLB executive hasn’t heard anything that suggests the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner will be replacing Paredes in the lineup.
The Astros will be looking elsewhere for help at the hot corner, but their focus remains clear.
A left-handed bat is what they want, ideally an infielder, and if they can play third base that is the cherry on top. If not, Mauricio Dubon will likely continue handling things until other players get healthy.
