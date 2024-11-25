Houston Astros All-Star Slugger Among Top Players Yet To Win MVP Award
The Houston Astros are heading into free agency with big decisions to make after a shocking early exit in the playoffs.
As the Astros head into the winter, they have a few big things to ponder regarding some key players, led by Alex Bregman.
The Gold Glove third baseman is going to be one of the most-sought after players this winter, as he has had an excellent career with Houston.
While the Astros will certainly want to keep it, it will likely come down to the price tag.
Houston has been fortunate over the last number of years to be able to have one of the best lineups in baseball. One of the reasons for that has been their ability to develop players and put them in a position to succeed.
Arguably the best player for the Astros recently has been slugger Yordan Alvarez.
The big left-hander has established himself as one of the best in baseball in recent years, and has been a big part of the success of Houston.
The former Rookie of the Year feels like he has been around for quite some time, but he is arguably just entering his prime for the Astros.
Will Leitch of MLB.com recently listed the best players yet to win an MVP, and the big slugger from Houston made the list.
“He has always been held back a little by the fact that he’s primarily a DH, though, obviously, that didn’t stop Ohtani this year. On one hand, if Alvarez didn’t break through in 2022 -- when he had a 1.091 OPS and finished third -- it’s going to be hard for him to ever do so. On the other hand … he’s still only 27.”
Alvarez is certainly capable of winning an MVP over the next couple of seasons, as he has been a model of consistency for Houston. During the last four years, the slugger has totaled at least 30 home runs and 85 RBIs.
The hard thing for Alvarez to win the MVP is going to be because of not what he can produce, but what others can in the American League.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees seems like he will hit 50 home runs a year if he stays healthy, and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals is one of the best all-around players in baseball.
That’s not even including Juan Soto, who could be staying in the American League as well.
While Alvarez is an amazing player, he would have to take a big step forward to realistically compete with some of the best in the league.