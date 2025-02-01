Houston Astros and Star Free Agent Have Had 'No Movement' According to Insider
Conflicting reports are continuing to complicate things between the Houston Astros and their superstar free agent.
All offseason long, the Astros have been at the center of the free agency world with standout third baseman and franchise icon Alex Bregman being the top available name even at the beginning of the bidding process.
Upon the conclusion of the regular season, it felt more likely than not Houston would find a way to keep Bregman in the fold. After nine seasons and two World Series titles with the only professional franchise he's ever known, there's no question that with all other factors removed, Bregman's first preference would have been to stay.
Such is the nature of the business side of baseball, and instead of taking the Astros competitive offer of six years and $156 million, Bregman chose to test the market and see what else was out there.
In that period, Houston went and dealt away arguably their best player in Kyle Tucker, receiving presumably Bregman's replacement in the return package in Isaac Paredes. On top of that, they brought in a new first baseman by signing Christian Walker to a lucrative deal, making it seem the Astros had locked up their new corner infield duo and the Bregman era being over in Houston.
Fast forward a month and suddenly the Astros are back in the headlines within the Bregman sweepstakes as reports emerged they were all of the sudden re-engaged with the two-time All-Star and could look to move Jose Altuve to the outfield in order to make room for a reunion.
Despite the newfound hope given to fans, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported on Friday there has been 'no movement' in the second round of discussions between Bregman and Houston just as it became theorized that teams like the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays may have the best deals on the table.
If that is to be believed and Nightengale is correct in saying there's been no new developments in the negotiations, it stands to reason that the outcome it appeared moving towards after the Tucker trade will in fact be reality and Bregman will wind up playing elsewhere next season.
Things could still absolutely change and the Astros could up their offer or convince the slugger to stay, but it doesn't appear to be trending in the right direction.
With spring training just weeks away, it shouldn't be long before Bregman finally makes a decision and brings to an end this long roller coaster of a free agency period it has been for him, the franchise, and the fans.