Houston Astros Turning Attention to Re-Signing Alex Bregman After Polanco Deal
The Houston Astros now seem to be in an all-or-nothing situation.
Their revamped interest in Alex Bregman at this point in the offseason caught many by surprise considering the moves they made earlier in the winter to quell his seeming departure. But with him still on the market and available to be signed, it seems like the organization wants to bring back their franchise cornerstone.
Following Jorge Polanco's deal with the Seattle Mariners, the "all in" mentality appears to be even more prevalent when it comes to re-signing their star third baseman.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic said the Astros are now turning their attention to reuniting with Bregman, something that could prove to be difficult based on the number of suitors still interested in him and the varied reports about what types of offers he has on the table.
Getting him back in the mix would do wonders for the outlook of this team.
Many people believe Houston has taken a step back this offseason based on what has transpired, but if Bregman were to be re-signed, that sentiment would rightfully change.
There would still be issues that need to be hashed out.
The team seems ready and willing to move their legendary second baseman Jose Altuve into left field for the first time in his Major League career, even at the age of 34.
Isaac Paredes would then shift over to second and Bregman would man his station at the hot corner.
On paper, this would be addressing a major question mark in this lineup.
In reality, there's a chance it backfires.
Either way, the Astros seem to be moving forward at this stage with the singular focus on getting Bregman back onto their roster, especially now that their contingency plan has re-signed with their division rival Mariners.