Houston Astros Closer's Kryptonite Has Distracted From Solid Season

The Houston Astros closer should have a big second half if he can cut down on this one thing.

Jul 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) celebrates the win against the Miami Marlins in at Minute Maid Park.
Jul 11, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) celebrates the win against the Miami Marlins in at Minute Maid Park. Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Astros raised some eyebrows this offseason when they signed a closer to a historic contract, but it has not lived up to it's hype so far. Could he be in for a big second half, though? Has he actually been as bad as the surface numbers suggest?

Josh Hader has been one of the best closers in MLB since his rookie campaign. He's made each of the six All-Star games that have been played since his first full season.

He's a career 2.63 ERA pitcher, but that number has inflated up to 3.86 through his first 42 games with Houston.

As Cole Jacobson of MLB.com examined how good of a chance some struggling former All-Stars have at turning things around, he believes the former Milwaukee Brewer should be in for a better second half. He looked under the hood and found that he hasn't actually been all that different of a pitcher.

"Hader’s 40.4% strikeout rate leads all MLB pitchers with at least 40 innings pitched, along with being his highest since 2021. His 39.5% whiff rateranks third among 340 pitcherswho have faced at least 250 opponent swings," said Jacobson. "His 1.000 WHIP is his lowest since 2021, while his .188 xBA and 2.74 xERA bothrank in the 93rd percentile of MLB or better. By just about any metric besides actual ERA, Hader is who he’s always been."

The 30-year-old is also walking batters at a lower rate than he has in all but one season.

One negative standout stat is that he's given up more home runs than he normally does. His eight home runs would be enough to tie his third-most in a single season. He's given up four in the last month alone and has given up just five hits in that span in total. Just under 20 percent of all fly balls hit against him have left the yard.

The long ball has been his kryptonite and without them, he may have made his seventh All-Star team this season.

Hader believes he has identified the issue causing the homers, though, his fastball's location. If he can get that back to where he wants, he could be back to his normal dominant self.

Adding another closer at the upcoming deadline might be a smart idea, in the case that Hader doesn't turn things around, though. Luckily some major names like Camilo Doval and Kyle Finnegan are expected to be available.

If the Astros hope to pull off their AL West comeback, being able to rely on their bullpen will be key.

