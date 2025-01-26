Houston Astros Boss Discloses Status of Two Injured Starting Pitchers
As the Houston Astros head to spring training, one of their goals will be to piece together a starting rotation without Justin Verlander.
Framber Valdez remains at the top of the rotation, and with Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti, Christian Javier and Ronel Blanco, the Astros have the makings of a solid rotation in 2025.
But Houston would love to have some additional depth, and to that end Astros general manager Dana Brown updated the media on the status of two other starting pitchers — Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr.
Brown told MLB.com that both pitchers are throwing, which is good news given that both missed the entire 2024 season. But neither will be ready for opening day, which puts more pressure on starters like the recently acquired Hayden Wesneski to be a part of the solution in terms of depth.
Garcia, a 28-year-old from Venezuela made six starts in 2023, going 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 27 innings. But he left a May 1 outing after suffering right elbow discomfort and was quickly with an injury that required Tommy John surgery. He didn’t pitch the rest of the season and did not pitch last year, either.
The surgery typically requires anywhere from 12 to 18 months to recover.
Garcia made his MLB debut in 2020 and was part of the Astros’ rotation in 2022, which went on to claim the franchise’s second World Series title. He has a lifetime record of 28-19 with a 3.61 ERA. He finished second in rookie of the year voting in 2021 after he went 11-8 with a 3.48 ERA.
McCullers hasn’t pitched in a Major League game since 2022. In 2023 spring training he was shut down after he suffered a muscle strain in his right arm. That eventually led to flexor tendon surgery, which ended his 2023 season. Surgeons also removed some bone spurs from the elbow as well.
He attempted to rehab the injury during 2024 but was shut down in July after suffering a setback and didn’t pitch the rest of the year.
McCullers has also had Tommy John surgery, which caused him to miss all of the 2019 season.
He made his MLB debut in 2015 and quickly became a fixture in the Astros’ rotation, as he helped them win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022. In 2017 he was named to the American League All-Star team and finished 7-4 with a 4.25 ERA.
The following season he went 10-6 with a 3.86 ERA, followed by missing all of 2019 due to elbow surgery.
He had his best season in 2021, going 13-5 with a 3.17 ERA in 28 starts. He finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting.