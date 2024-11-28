Houston Astros Have No Plans To Trade Superstar Despite Contract Issues
The Houston Astros are in the middle of contract negotiations with Alex Bregman.
A reunion with him at this point in the offseason seems likely, but the Astros have much more to think about than just handing their star third baseman an expensive contract.
While Houston has the money to spend on free agents, the front office has been hesitant to do so in the past. And with Kyle Tucker set to hit the open market next winter, the Astros will have to consider the money they give Bregman if they want Tucker back.
When the left-handed hitter is on the field, he's arguably the best player on Houston's roster.
The Astros have plenty of talent, and on any given night, many could be the best. But Tucker is good enough on both sides of the baseball to consider him the top player on the team, and even one of the best in Major League Baseball.
The issue is that if they don't plan to sign him, things could get tricky.
Some have wondered if there's a scenario where Houston would trade Tucker so they don't lose him for nothing.
The idea makes sense if they have no plans to re-sign him, but even if that's the case, the Astros are expected to compete for a World Series in 2025.
Trading Tucker doesn't help them get any closer to another ring, which should eliminate the possibility of moving him.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Houston has made it clear there aren't any plans to shp him out of town.
He examined a package of Alec Bohm and more from the Philadelphia Phillies, but added if they were to move him, that type of package wouldn't get the deal done.
"Tucker is the Astros’ best all-around player and although they haven’t been able to sign him to a long-term contract yet, they’ve made it clear to me they are not trading him — period, end of discussion. If they were to trade him, your proposed package would not be close to enough to land him."
If there's ever a scenario where the Astros would trade Tucker, it's tough to get a feel for what they'd be looking for in return.
On one hand, they should be asking for proven big league talent to help them compete for championships, but on the other hand, Houston's farm system is one of the worst in baseball, so improving the farm drastically could be a wise decision.
Either way, as Bowden reported, moving Tucker won't happen at this time.