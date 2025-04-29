Houston Astros Legend Urges Ownership to Sign Star Infielder to Extension
When it comes to Jose Altuve, the Houston Astros have never been shy about showing him the money.
The 35-year-old franchise legend is in the first year of a five-year extension that will pay him $125 million. He won’t be a free agent until he’s in his age 40 season. The point of the deal was to make him an Astro for life. He wanted it and the franchise wanted it.
When it comes to other players, the Astros have been far more reticent to make a deal.
Houston made an offer to third baseman Alex Bregman this offseason, but it wasn’t enough to keep him. He signed with the Boston Red Sox.
Houston had tried to extend outfielder Kyle Tucker twice, but to no avail. The Astros didn’t want to risk getting nothing for him, so they traded him to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Cam Smith, third baseman Isaac Paredes and starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
These are the decisions that Astros general manager Dana Brown and owner Jim Crane have to make. Historically, Crane has been reticent to spend a lot of money on free agents.
Altuve believes there should be an exception made for at least one current player.
In an interview with The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, the franchise icon stepped out of his diplomatic box for just a second when asked about the contract status one of his teammates, Jeremy Peña.
“He’s a very valuable player for us and I’m very surprised he’s not signing to a long-term deal with the Astros,” Altuve said to the outlet via a social media post. “He’s a guy you want in your team for the long term. Dana Brown and Mr. Crane need to start working on it.”
Peña avoided arbitration this offseason by signing a $4.1 million deal with Houston. But he has two more arbitration seasons left. For cost-conscious teams, that is usually the time they start to explore long-term deals with players to help them bridge their arbitration years and carry them into free agency.
That’s what the Astros did with Bregman, who signed a five-year, $100 million extension when he was eligible for arbitration.
Peña had an incredible rookie season in 2022, helping the Astros win the World Series and earning most valuable player honors in the process. He’s been a consistent hitter throughout his career.
In his first 27 games this season he’s slashed .255/.327/.388 with three home runs and 11 RBI.
In Altuve’s mind, it’s time for the Astros to show Peña the money.