Houston Astros Manager Says Top Prospect Will See Time At New Position
Throughout spring training for the Houston Astros, there have been numerous storylines which fans are tracking closely.
From how they are going to replace their two biggest stars to the injury situation surrounding their biggest signing from the offseason, it has been a busy camp for this team.
The most talked about narrative, however, might just be coming from someone who likely is not going to be on the Opening Day roster, a reality which was seemingly confirmed on Tuesday morning.
While speaking to members of the media including Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Astros manager Joe Espada revealed top prospect Cam Smith - who has been absolutely raking in exhibition games at the third base position - is going to see time in right field "sooner rather than later."
Though it was never likely, Houston giving Smith time in the outfield essentially brings to an end any speculation that he could be the team's Opening Day third baseman.
Of course, it was always an incredibly lofty goal since the former Chicago Cubs prospect has played just 32 total minor league games thus far, including only five at the Double-A level.
Even so, Smith became the most blue chip future star in the Astros organization the second he came over in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Houston knew they were getting a talented player, but even they have to be shocked at just how quickly Smith seems to be picking things up.
In eight spring games, he has slashed an absurd .529/.636/1.000, good for an OPS of 1.636 with two home runs and seven RBI, racking up nine hits in just 17 at-bats.
For as awesome as Smith has been, he is still just 22 years old, so the team was not counting on him to be ready anytime soon when they made the deal.
It's exciting and fans have a right to want to see the stud make his debut sooner rather than later, but expectations should still be tempered. If he continues to hit at an elite rate in the minor leagues this season, expecting to see him in Houston as some point this year is more than fair.
The Astros are not going to rush things along, though, and this is evidenced by their willingness to try him out in right field in addition to his natural third base position.
Seeing how Smith looks in the corner outfield will be one of the more fascinating things to monitor for the rest of camp, but even if he struggles there, he will likely continue to hit at a rate which makes fans salivate at the potential of his future.
He will continue to be under a close microscope for the remainder of the spring before he gets sent down.