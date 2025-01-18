Houston Astros Release Initial Major League Spring Training Roster
The Houston Astros released their first roster for spring training next month in West Palm Beach, Fla., which starts next month.
There were 63 players on the roster — the 40 on the team’s 40-man roster and 23 non-roster invitees.
There were no surprises when it came to the 40-man roster.
The pitchers include Bryan Abreu, Spencer Arrighetti, Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Luis Contreras, Shawn Dubin, J.P. France, Luis Garcia, Colton Gordon, Ryan Gusto, Josh Hader, Nick Hernandez, Cristian Javier, Bryan King, Lance McCullers Jr., Kaleb Ort, Ryan Pressly, Tayler Scott, Bennett Sousa, Framber Valdez, Hayden Wesneski and Forrest Whitley.
Catchers include Victor Caratini, Yainer Diaz and César Salazar.
Infielders include Jose Altuve, Zach Dezenzo, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Peña, Jon Singleton, Christian Walker and Shay Whitcomb.
Outfielders include Yordan Alvarez, Kenedy Corona, Mauricio Dubón, Cooper Hummel, Pedro León, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers and Taylor Trammell.
The 23 non-roster invitees range from top prospects to minor-league signings, any of which have potential to make the opening-day roster.
Pitchers include A.J. Blubaugh, Aaron Brown, Miguel Castro, Jose Fleury, Ray Gaither, Rafael Montero, Steven Okert, Glenn Otto, Misael Tamarez, Miguel Ullola, Logan VanWey, Brandon Walter and Blake Weiman.
Catchers include Joe Hudson, Miguel Palma and Collin Price.
Infielders include Jesús Bastidas, Brice Matthews, Tommy Sacco Jr., Zack Short and Cam Smith.
Matthews is notable as he was the Astros’ 2023 first-round pick while Smith was part of the return in the Kyle Tucker trade.
Outfielders include Quincy Hamilton and Jacob Melton, the latter of which is considered the Astros’ top prospect.
Astros pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 13, while the rest of the roster will report on Feb. 18.
Valdez returns to lead the rotation, though he can be a free agent after the season. He is followed by Brown, Blanco, Arrighetti and Wesneski. Houston also has Garcia, Javier and France returning from injury at some point this season.
Hader, Pressly, Abreu, Scott and Sousa should comprise the core of the bullpen, with Diaz set up to start behind the plate.