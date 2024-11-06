Houston Astros Reportedly Discussing Bringing Back Three-Time Cy Young Winner
The Houston Astros are coming off a season in which they missed the ALCS for the first time since 2016 and have a few free agents they need to make decisions on.
The big one is Alex Bregman, who will command a lot of interest on the open market, however, Justin Verlander is also hitting the open market and still wants to continue his career.
After winning two Cy Young Awards and two World Series championships with the team, he struggled in 2024, but signs point to both parties having interest in continuing his tenure with the Astros.
In a recent report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Houston's general manager Dana Brown told him he would be speaking with Verlander's agent, Mark Pieper, about a contract to possibly bring the 41-year-old back to the franchise.
To say this past season was one of the roughest of Verlander's career would be an understatement. The right-hander dealt with two separate IL stints due to a shoulder and neck injury.
When he was one the mound, things didn't go much better.
He only made 17 starts, throwing just 90.1 innings to the tune of a 5.48 ERA, 1.384 WHIP and just a 7.4 K/9. By far the worst ERA of his career, he didn't appear to be the same pitcher due to the injuries and didn't pitch in the playoffs.
Verlander will now get the entire winter to get healthy for another run in 2025, though.
Spotrac currently has the veteran's market value at one year, $13 million, but he may command more because of his pedigree. He's only two seasons removed from winning the AL Cy Young Award and playing a major role in Houston winning their second World Series title.
Brining Verlander back would not be as costly as re-signing Alex Bregman to a long-term deal, but it could be very important to their rotation, assuming he can come back healthy.
Outside of Framber Valdez, the rotation isn't exactly solidified.
Yusei Kikuchi was acquired at the deadline, but he is a free agent and doesn't appear poised to re-sign. Hunter Brown had a breakout year, but much of that came down the stretch and he will still need to prove himself over a full season.
The same could be said for Ronel Blanco, since it is yet to be seen if his 2.80 ERA is sustainable.
Verlander would provide a stable, veteran presence in the rotation provided he is healthy, and it likely won't cost the team much to do so.
Verlander has etched his name in Astros lore, and it appears the team wants him for at least another year.