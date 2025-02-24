Houston Astros Reportedly 'Long Shots' To Trade for Cardinals Superstar
Houston Astros fans got some good news over the weekend with reports on Saturday that the club had re-opened trade talks with the St. Louis Cardinals regarding All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who previously blocked a trade to the Astros with his no-trade clause earlier this offseason.
Arenado, 33, is one of the best two-way third basemen in baseball. A 10-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner and five-time Silver Slugger recipient, he'd be a great Alex Bregman replacement at the hot corner for Houston.
However, a follow-up report by Chandler Rome and Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required) on Saturday revealed that the Astros aren't particularly close to acquiring Arenado, suggesting a trade is unlikely.
According to the article, "Multiple sources said that no deal is gaining traction, nor has Arenado’s thought process changed for now about approving a trade to the Astros."
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak doesn't feel a deal is imminent, per Rome and Woo's report, while another source in the article called the potential trade a "long shot."
Arenado has been involved in trade rumors with multiple teams this offseason, including the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. However, he's already reported to spring training with St. Louis and appears likely to open the season with the Cardinals.
That's disappointing news for Houston, which is running out of time to bolster its roster for 2025.
However, the Astros may be dodging an expensive bullet with Arenado, who still has three years and $74 million remaining on his contract. He's entering his age-34 season and his OPS has declined in each of the last two seasons, so his best days appear to be behind him.
Houston will likely be better off with Isaac Paredes at third base. He's considerably younger (26) and cheaper than Arenado, costing the Astros just $6.6 million for 2025.
Paredes is also coming off his first All-Star season and is still under team control through 2027, so he'll likely be a better investment than Arenado over the next few years.
In the meantime, Astros camp is being monitored closely as team legend Jose Altuve continues his potential transition to left field. Whether Houston acquires Arenado or not, it remains committed to seeing if the long-time second baseman can play some outfield in an effort to make the infield more versatile and improve the unit defensively.