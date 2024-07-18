Houston Astros Rumored Trade Target Addresses Trade Rumors
The Houston Astros have been active in trade talks over the past month as the team has turned their season around. Only 1.0 game out in the American League West, the Astros will have an opportunity right out of the All-Star break to take over the division as they have a three-game set against the first-place Seattle Mariners.
Entering the trade deadline, the roster should only be getting better in the next few weeks.
Rumors have suggested that Houston has an interest in upgrading first base and finding starting pitching depth. They've dealt with some injuries on the mound and could use all of the help they can get to eat innings on the bump in the second half.
In terms of first base, finding a long-term solution is reportedly their goal, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic. The Astros released Jose Abreu in the middle of June, as the former MVP didn't do half of what he was expected to during his time with the team.
Searching for a replacement, Bowden named dropped Pete Alonso as someone Dana Brown has made calls on.
"Astros GM Dana Brown has made it clear to other front offices that he’s focused on adding a veteran starter and an impactful long- or short-term solution at first base. He’s talked to the Mets about Luis Severino and Pete Alonso," Bowden wrote.
Alonso and the New York Mets have played much better baseball in recent weeks and hold the third Wild Card spot in the National League. That could be all they need to not move the slugger, but he also hits free agency at the end of the season.
The Mets could be playing a risky game if they don't plan on re-signing him in the offseason.
But that risky game is where Houston could benefit. If New York doesn't believe that Alonso will take what they're going to offer him, or they don't plan on offering him a contract at all, the chances of trading him go up.
Letting him walk for nothing doesn't make much sense.
However, Alonso was asked about the trade rumors and made a firm stance on where he's personally at with them.
"I don't want to get traded, I love it, it's home," Alonso said.
He's shared that comment many times before, but at the end of the day, business is business. If the Mets want to trade him, that's exactly how it'll play out.
His stance, however, should make New York pay him. He's made it known that he wants to stay around and continue playing in the Queens.
If they feel the same way he does, the Astros will have to continue searching for an upgrade at first base.