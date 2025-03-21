Houston Astros Shine Bright With Five Players in Top 100 Rankings
The Houston Astros may not have had the best year in 2024, but still have one of the most talent-loaded rosters in MLB.
CBS Sports recently released the 2025 version of their Top 100 player rankings. The Astros finished with five players included, which is tied for the fourth-most on the list. Just five teams have more than them and four have the same amount.
These are the players representing Houston:
No. 93: 3B Isaac Paredes
Paredes is the most shocking name on the list, but would be a dream for the Astros if he lives up to this billing.
The 26-year-old had a tough time with the Chicago Cubs, but his pull-heavy swing is perfect for Daikin Park. If he can return to his 30+ home run ways, the Kyle Tucker trade will be looking like a huge win.
No. 62: LF Jose Altuve
Altuve is going to have to reverse his momentum in left field to keep is spot in the Top 100. The early experiment has been unsuccessful, but there is still time for him to turn it around.
The declining defense has also been met with a declining bat. He has a .200/.265/.367 slash line. The 34-year-old has a lot on his plate has he fights to remain at the top of the sport.
No. 60: C Yainer Diaz
Diaz is a rising talent that could break out into stardom with another great year at the plate.
Through two seasons, he has a .291/.317/.476 slash line with a 121 OPS+. He isn't the best defensive catcher in the league, but his bat makes up for it.
If he could combine last year's hit tool with the power swing he had in 2023, he could find himself even higher on this list in 2026.
No. 24: SP Framber Valdez
Valdez has been one of the more underrated pitchers in the sport, but this ranking is more fitting to how he finished last season.
Over his final 14 start on the year, he had just a 2.08 ERA. He finished the season with an ERA+ of 136, which is just one short of the best year of his career back in 2021.
No. 10: DH Yordan Alvarez
Alvarez is one of the best hitters in MLB. He has been in a slump this spring, but there is nothing to really worry about.
He has hit at least 30 home runs in the last four years and could be pushing for a 40+ year if he can stay healthy as a full-time DH.