Is Houston Astros Young Catcher Ready To Take All-Star Leap Next Season?
It has been a busy offseason for the Houston Astros after a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign.
Coming into the winter, the Astros figured to be a team that would see some change, but likely nobody could have imagined how different the team would look.
So far, they have already decided to trade their star outfielder Kyle Tucker, and the return package of multiple third basemen would indicate they won’t be re-signing Alex Bregman, either.
These are two very good players that Houston has either let go or will be letting go this offseason, but they have added some pieces to soften the blow and still have one of the best starting rotations in baseball.
Despite these moves, this still looks like a playoff team with talent in the lineup that is still getting better.
Joel Rueter of Bleacher Report recently spoke about players who could make their first All-Star team in 2025. On the Astros, he mentioned catcher Yainer Diaz getting the nod, and highlighted the fact that he is one of the best-hitting catchers in the league.
“He ranked among the AL leaders in hits (175, seventh) and batting average (.299, fifth), and he has also continued his development defensively to emerge as an anchor for a young pitching staff.”
After a strong rookie campaign in 2023, Diaz had an excellent showing in 2024.
Last season, he totaled a .299 batting average, 16 home runs, 84 RBI, and 3.2 WAR.
Diaz moved around a bit positionally in 2023, but he solidified himself as the starting catcher in 2024. While he did see some action at first base and designated hitter to keep his bat in the lineup as much as possible, he started 99 games behind the plate.
When looking at his offensive numbers, it is easy to see why that was Houston's strategy since he had one of the best batting averages in baseball and was Top-10 in hits.
At just 26 years old, the future is extremely bright for the slugger.
A little more patience at the plate would go a long way toward helping him truly become elite since his on-base percentage was just .325.
The competition in the American League behind the plate to make the All-Star team is stiff, as Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles and Salvador Perez of the Kansas City Royals are true stars at the position.
However, as shown in 2024, Diaz is capable of inserting himself into that conversation in 2025.