Houston Astros Slugger Expected To Get ‘Multiple Offers,’ Yankees Included
The Houston Astros are expected to discuss a potential deal with Alex Bregman. With free agency opening up on Thursday, those talks should already be happening.
Bregman is one of the hottest names on the market, and if things go as planned, he should land a long-term deal for at least $150 million. Crazier has happened, but a long-term deal at this stage seems very likely.
The Astros have to determine whether he's worth that price, and there are multiple factors in their decision. Loyalty is often a big one for nearly every team in Major League Baseball.
However, if there's one thing Houston has shown over the past five offseasons, it's that they aren't afraid to let guys who have been with the organization for a long time walk.
Perhaps Bregman will get that treatment next, but he feels different.
Frankly, the biggest concern for the Astros should be centered around their lack of depth in the farm system to replace him. Sure, they could give a few youngsters a look, but the chances of them ever doing what the New Mexico native has seem slim.
Houston has a chance to re-sign him and will be pressured to do so, as multiple players have already come out supporting the two-time All-Star.
If he doesn't re-sign, there will be multiple teams interested in his services. Of those is the New York Yankees, a team Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times linked the slugger to on Thursday.
"Like Alonso, Bregman is seemingly attached to the hip of his longtime team, in his case the Houston Astros. But like Alonso, Bregman is represented by Boras and likely will attract multiple offers. Bregman is a pull hitter who benefited from the friendly confines of Minute Maid Park. The Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers and Yankees, among others, could use a consistently productive third baseman."
Bregman playing for the Yankees would be the worst scenario from the Astros' perspective. Not only would losing him be an issue, but to see him play for New York of all teams would be a punch in the gut.
Factor that in with Bregman likely playing an impact in a potential series between the two teams, and it's even more of a pressing need to have him return.
The time for that is here, so the ball is now in Houston's hands. Only they can determine the outcome.