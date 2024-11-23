Houston Astros Star Receives Prediction to Return Despite Competitive Free Agency
The Houston Astros have one of the most high-profile free agency situations on the entire market looming over them this winter as they await a decision from one of their most valued superstars.
Franchise cornerstone third baseman Alex Bregman's five-year, $100 million contract he signed back in 2019 has come to an official end.
For the first real time in his nine-year Major League career, the star will be fielding offers from other teams who are vying for his services.
Comments from ownership as well as the fact reports are being made that an offer has already has already been extended boil over into what feels like a probable departure from the only big league club Bregman has ever known.
But it's not over until it's over.
Until Bregman signs his name to a dotted line with another team's name on the contract, Houston still has a chance to keep him after they put their offer on the table.
Despite the way things are trending, at least one source still believes Bregman is going to remain with the Astros as Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report included the fan favorite still playing third and batting cleanup in his 2025 lineup prediction for the team.
"A reunion with the Astros still feels the most likely outcome for Alex Bregman's free agency, even with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez both poised to hit the open market following the 2025 season," Reuter wrote.
While signing Bregman to a megadeal could potentially result in the loss next year of one or both of Framber Valdez and Kyle Tucker, the team has made their desire to keep their third baseman in Houston clear.
Exactly how much they're willing to fork over in order to actually make that a reality remains another question as Bregman has been assigned contract predictions from some sources in the $200 million range.
It truly is starting to feel like a 50/50 type situation as to whether the superstar stays with the Astros or if he decides to take his talents elsewhere.
Such is the nature of the business side of baseball, and Houston fans are going to have to continue to sweat this one out until a final decision is made.